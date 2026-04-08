Malaika Arora shares simple to advanced exercise ball routine that anyone can try to improve their core strength

Malaika Arora, in her 50s, continues to be a fitness inspiration for many, whether through her toned physique or her fearless demonstrations of challenging exercises on her Instagram. Either way, she never fails to set a new bar for what it means to be fit in one's 50s, serving as a valuable eye-opener for anyone who thinks age demands a limit on intense exercises.

Malaika Arora is a fitness inspiration as she continues to undertake intense exercise that requires great core stability and strength.(Picture credit: Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial)

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Take it from Malaika, who, on the occasion of World Health Day, took to Instagram to share an exercise sequence using her stability exercise ball. She captioned the post, “This World Health Day, give yourself the gift of movement, peace, and self-care," suggesting how physical activity acts as a self-care measure for your overall well-being.

What's more riveting is how she displayed a clear progression in intensity, from beginner and intermediate to advanced, making the routine accessible for all levels of fitness enthusiasts. It also suggests that when you follow the right technique or intensity, the most daunting exercises seem doable and within one's reach.

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{{^usCountry}} Let's quickly go through the three sequences of exercise using the stability ball, based on difficulty level. 1. Beginner level {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Let's quickly go through the three sequences of exercise using the stability ball, based on difficulty level. 1. Beginner level {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In the first exercise, which is relatively easy and beginner-level, she lay back on an exercise ball with her feet placed on the floor and legs spread wide. Her arms are stretched overhead, with palms flat on the ground. Beginners can try this because balance is not a major concern, as both the feet and hands remain grounded. It helps improve posture while allowing the body to stretch. This tests the flexibility. 2. Intermediate level {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the first exercise, which is relatively easy and beginner-level, she lay back on an exercise ball with her feet placed on the floor and legs spread wide. Her arms are stretched overhead, with palms flat on the ground. Beginners can try this because balance is not a major concern, as both the feet and hands remain grounded. It helps improve posture while allowing the body to stretch. This tests the flexibility. 2. Intermediate level {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Now, for this one, the difficulty level has increased. The ball is no longer a resting prop, but is actively being used for balance. It is no longer a simple stretch either, as the tension has been dialled up. From the initial pose, the legs are stretched further, forcing the core to hold the ball to stay balanced. The ball is not rolling away because you are using your strength to hold onto it. Upper body strength is activated here. This level tests the stability of how your core can hold the ball without it rolling away. 3. Advanced level {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Now, for this one, the difficulty level has increased. The ball is no longer a resting prop, but is actively being used for balance. It is no longer a simple stretch either, as the tension has been dialled up. From the initial pose, the legs are stretched further, forcing the core to hold the ball to stay balanced. The ball is not rolling away because you are using your strength to hold onto it. Upper body strength is activated here. This level tests the stability of how your core can hold the ball without it rolling away. 3. Advanced level {{/usCountry}}

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This is a level that tests your strength purely as you lift your legs off the ground and hold the pose, requiring advanced core strength along with powerful stability and balance.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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