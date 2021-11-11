Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mandana Karimi, in beast mode at the gym, is our midweek fitness inspo

On Thursday, Mandana shared a fresh dose of fitness motivation for us in the form of multiple Instagram stories. Mandana is working out at the gym in animal flow and we are smitten as well as motivated by the videos.
Mandana Karimi, in beast mode at the gym, is our midweek fitness inspo(Instagram/@mandanakarimi)
Published on Nov 11, 2021 03:55 PM IST
By Tapatrisha Das, Delhi

Mandana Karimi is killing it at the gym. The actor knows how to combat the midweek blues in just the right way - by sweating it out at the gym. Mandana Karimi is a fitness enthusiast and a plethora of pictures and videos of her workout routine on her Instagram profile are proof of the same.

Dressed in a black sports bra and a black pair of gym trousers, Mandana can be seen in a plank position on her yoga mat with her feet suspended to two gym strings, which is further connected to gym equipment. Mandana can be seen working on her thigh muscles by spreading the legs apart and then bringing them back together repeatedly. “The brighter the sun, the darker are the shadows,” Mandana wrote on her Instagram story.

In another story, Mandana shared a glimpse of what her Friday workout would look like. Mandana is currently in chill mode and reminiscing about the workout routine that she will take up for Friday. In the video, Mandana, in the similar position as of the earlier Instagram story, can be seen performing mountain climbing exercise. “Sore (while enjoying my morning coffee and off day). Planning my Friday workout starting with this killer movement,” she added.

Take a look at Mandana’s fitness videos here:

Mandana Karimi's Instagram stories. (Instagram/@mandanakarimi)

The exercise routine, as performed by Mandana in the videos, comes with multiple health benefits. They help in working out of multiple muscle groups and joints of the body. They improve efficiency and mobility, thereby promoting functional fitness. They also support the health of the heart.

