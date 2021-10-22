Mandana Karimi is ‘back at’ a boxing fight. Guess who won?

Mandana Karimi is a fitness enthusiast. The actor, when not playing characters for the screen, is often spotted in the quaint corners of the gym engrossed in a workout routine. The actor swears by yoga and high intensity workouts and it shows on her.

On Thursday, Mandana was back at doing what she loves – boxing. Mandana’s Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos of herself working out. The actor also keeps sharing the health benefits of performing the fitness routine to try and motivate her Instagram family to take up the same.

On Thursday, Mandana was in animal mode as she practiced boxing with her fitness trainer. In the video, Mandana can be seen repeatedly throwing punches at his fitness coach, who can be seen trying to defend himself with the cushioned gloves. Later in the video, Mandana can be seen going forward all the while throwing punches. In total beast mode, Mandana impressed us all with her boxing skills.

ALSO READ: Mandana Karimi stunned Barcelona looking like this…

Dressed in a white tee shirt and a pair of black gym trousers, Mandana had a boxing fight with her fitness coach. She is clearly loving her retreat to boxing. “And we back at it,” she accompanied her Instagram video with these words, and added these hashtags - #fitnessvideo, #fitnesslifestyle and #gymlife. Take a look at her video here: +

A few weeks back, Mandana shared a video of herself practising her workout routine outdoors with the help of two elastic belts. “Today and every day practising. Breathing, balance and getting stronger (body and mind),” she wrote. +

Coming back to Mandana’s boxing video - boxing comes with multiple health benefits. They help in improving the overall strength of the body and enhancing eye-hand coordination. They also improve cardiovascular health and increase muscle mass. If incorporated in the daily routine, boxing can also help in increasing stamina and endurance, and decreasing stress.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter.