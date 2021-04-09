Mandira Bedi continues with 365 day fitness challenge, shares new workout clip

Are you ready for your weekend workout motivation? Because Mandira Bedi will make you want to exercise on the weekend. The fitness enthusiast who has an Instagram account full of adorable family portraits and some intense fitness routines has shared another workout video and it has left us feeling tired and gasping for breath. Don't believe us? See for yourself.

The clip that we are talking about showed the actor dressed in a red and orange halter-neck sports bra which she teamed with pair of red workout shorts while flaunting her washboard abs. She completed the look with a pair of grey shoes and a black dad cap. Her fitness routine involved a few lunges which were followed by rope skipping and squats while Mandira held a resistance band in her hands.

She then did some jumping jacks along with a few chair dips that are great for triceps and concluded the session with some jumping squats. Mandira shared the video with the caption, "Make everyday count. Make every day a #lovelyday Good health, peace and happiness to you. May we tide over these times with kindness, compassion and love #bougainvilla (sic)."

Mandira Bedi is known to keep her exercise sessions fun by incorporating various elements into it. One of those elements is the trampoline in her home and she often shares clips of herself having a gala time on it with her kids. It is the perfect combination of fun and exercise. The actor had recently shared another video of herself with her daughter, Tara on the trampoline with the caption, "'Mama, ruko.. it’s my turn!!' When she came to us she couldn’t jump more than twice in succession.. and now she’s unstoppable! #tara #lockstar #bougainvilla (sic)."

Check out the other fun workout video of her on trampoline:

Did this not make you want to exercise?

