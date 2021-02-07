IND USA
Mandira Bedi does 1,000 squats(Instagram/mandirabedi)
Mandira Bedi does 1,000 squats(Instagram/mandirabedi)
health

Mandira Bedi started her weekend with 1,000 squats, you can read that again

  • Mandira Bedi recently shared a video that showed the actor starting her day by doing 1,000 squats in one go. The mother-of-two is a true fitness enthusiast.
By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 10:27 AM IST

If you are looking for inspiration to start your Sunday on a fitter note, head on to Mandira Bedi’s Instagram account. Since the lockdown began, the mother-of-two has been sharing her at-home fitness sessions with her fans on social media. Not just that, the actor used to share detailed exercise sessions that she used to have at home without any gym equipment and urge followers to keep working out even though the gyms were closed.

Her latest post is also on similar lines. The video that the Saaho actor shared shows her doing 1,000 squats at her home. Yes, you read that right. 1,000 squats in one go. For the extreme exercise session at home, Mandira chose an all-black look. She was seen wearing a printed halter-neck sports bra as she flaunted her toned midriff. The 48-year-old teamed it with a pair of matching yoga pants.

The video that Mandira speeded up a bit was shared with the caption, “This is what #1000squats look like!! I woke up this morning with 1000 Squats on my mind! Dontchya wish your girlfriend could Squat like me!!? I do #giveasquat ! #reelkarofeelkaro #reelitfeelit (sic).”

To inspire you a little more to work out and stop procrastinating, let us share with you the benefits of squats:

Squats are one of the exercises that can be done anywhere. Doing squats strengthens the muscles of your core and lower body. These also burn a lot of calories, helping you to lose weight.

Check out some of the other times that Mandira shared her workout routines on social media:

On the work front, Mandira Bedi was last seen on the big screen in the 2019 release Saaho that had Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles.

