Mandira Bedi started her weekend with 1,000 squats, you can read that again
- Mandira Bedi recently shared a video that showed the actor starting her day by doing 1,000 squats in one go. The mother-of-two is a true fitness enthusiast.
If you are looking for inspiration to start your Sunday on a fitter note, head on to Mandira Bedi’s Instagram account. Since the lockdown began, the mother-of-two has been sharing her at-home fitness sessions with her fans on social media. Not just that, the actor used to share detailed exercise sessions that she used to have at home without any gym equipment and urge followers to keep working out even though the gyms were closed.
Her latest post is also on similar lines. The video that the Saaho actor shared shows her doing 1,000 squats at her home. Yes, you read that right. 1,000 squats in one go. For the extreme exercise session at home, Mandira chose an all-black look. She was seen wearing a printed halter-neck sports bra as she flaunted her toned midriff. The 48-year-old teamed it with a pair of matching yoga pants.
The video that Mandira speeded up a bit was shared with the caption, “This is what #1000squats look like!! I woke up this morning with 1000 Squats on my mind! Dontchya wish your girlfriend could Squat like me!!? I do #giveasquat ! #reelkarofeelkaro #reelitfeelit (sic).”
To inspire you a little more to work out and stop procrastinating, let us share with you the benefits of squats:
Squats are one of the exercises that can be done anywhere. Doing squats strengthens the muscles of your core and lower body. These also burn a lot of calories, helping you to lose weight.
Check out some of the other times that Mandira shared her workout routines on social media:
On the work front, Mandira Bedi was last seen on the big screen in the 2019 release Saaho that had Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles.
Food and fitness: Masaba Gupta gets candid about body transformation
- Fashion designer Masaba Gupta recently had a question-answer session on Instagram where she spoke about her body transformation in grave detail. From what she eats in a day to how may times she works out, the designer revealed a lot.
Kaizen method to cut back sugar consumption
There might be a connection between calorie label on alcohol drinks and obesity
What you ate as a child has a lifelong impact on your health, says new study
Risk of retinal disease halved in premature infants through supplements
More patient deaths and fewer heart surgeries linked to 'Covid effect'
Vulnerable people harder hit by Covid aftermath
Here's how grape consumption may protect against UV damage to skin
Teens are suffering in lockdown isolation. Can tech help?
Climate change may have influenced emergence of coronavirus, says study
Study: Drugs that trigger alarm could lead to new HIV therapies
Rakul Preet Singh does the Virabhadrasana, gives us weekend workout motivation
- Rakul Preet Singh's latest fitness post is all the workout motivation that we need to start our weekend on a fitter note. We have gotten our Yoga mats out, what about you?
Healthy people infected with Covid for sake of science should be paid: Experts
Covid-19: Substance abuse, mental health issues up in obese people amid pandemic
