Mandira Bedi on returning to gym after a year: 'It was like going dancing again'

Inspiring fans towards a fitter and healthier lifestyle, Saaho actor Mandira Bedi gave a glimpse of her machine workout as she returned to the gym after March 2020. From getting her cardio done right to nailing planks effortlessly and sweating it out through aerobic exercises, Mandira served Monday motivation in new fitness video and we are inspired to hit the grind despite the drop in temperature outside.

Taking to her social media handle, Mandira shared the video straight from the gym, featuring her in a black halter bra teamed with a pair of black Yoga pants. Accessorising her sporty look with a black cap, Mandira completed her attire with a pair of white sneakers.

The video opens to Mandira concentrating on improving postures and spinal stability through lat pulldown while sitting at a cable pulley machine and working out her shoulders and back. This exercise is performed while sitting with one’s upper thighs restrained under a thigh pad.

Using adjustable resistance, usually plates, one pulls the hanging bar down to reach their chin level before releasing it back up with control and repeating the same pulldown exercise. Mandira was seen doing planks exercise next followed by jumping jacks, standing cable row, a run on the treadmill and more.

“And THIS is what a gym feels like.. after my last visit to one in March 2020 It was like going Dancing again!!! (sic),” Mandira shared in the caption. She added, “Oh how i missed the machine and the vibe (sic).”

Benefits:

Done as part of an upper body strength workout, lat pulldown works the back muscles, especially the latissimus dorsi or the “lat” which is the muscle just under the armpits and spreading across and down the back. Jumping jacks are a full body workout that can burn 100-200 calories by doing 100 of them.

Apart from whipping one up in a good shape, jumping jacks increase the heart rate and strengthen the heart muscles. As for planks, they are one of the best calorie burning exercises which apart giving one an improved posture, flexibility and a tighter tummy, also strengthen the back, chest, shoulders, neck and abs.

Running on a treadmill helps improve speed and stamina. It helps one to burn calories faster than other forms of aerobic exercises.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter