Mandira Bedi enters the week with 50 mins of wind sprints, headstand, handstand(Instagram/mandirabedi)
Mandira Bedi enters the week with 50 mins of wind sprints, headstand, handstand

  • Monday motivation: Mandira Bedi’s latest fitness video of nailing headstand and handstand with 50 mins of wind sprints done off the camera, is all the workout inspiration we need to get our week rolling. Read benefits of these exercises inside
By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 10:25 AM IST

Our motivation to workout on winter mornings is directly proportional to the dropping temperatures but Mandira Bedi’s latest exercise session was enough to charge up our lazy bones and got us hitting the grind. Serving as the perfect Monday motivation, the Saaho actor gave a glimpse of her intense workout routine involving headstand and handstand with 50 mins of wind sprints done off the camera.

Taking to her social media handle, Mandira shared the video and that is all the workout inspiration we need to get our week rolling. Donning a black sports bra teamed with a pair of grey Yoga pants and a pair of pink running shoes, Mandira nailed the sporty look.

The video opens to her kneeling in the corner of a room with her palms on the floor and head bent on a cloth. Without using the wall as a support, Mandira nailed an effortless headstand followed by a jaw-dropping handstand.

She shared in the caption, “50 mins of wind sprints and a few inverted poses later, I feel ki yeh Sunday Hai bada Zabardast #potential . . #reelkarofeelkaro #reelifeelit (sic).”

Benefits:

Yoga headstand is also called Salamba Shirshasana or just Shirshasana which is good for stimulating and providing refreshed blood to various endocrine glands for improving the body’s overall functionality. It also strengthens one’s core along with increasing upper body strength and stamina.

Headstand is not advised during menstruation or in cases of high blood pressure, hiatal hernia, heart palpitations or glaucoma. Though nicknamed “king” of all the asanas, Yoga headstand is most often reported as the cause of an injury hence, should be practised after gaining much balance.

On the other hand, the athletic activity or handstand exercise is called Adho Mukha Vrksasana in modern yoga while it is named bananeira in Afro-Brazilian martial art –capoeira. It involves balancing the body by spacing one’s hands approximately shoulder-width apart and extending the legs straight up together.

While it is performed in acro dance, cheerleading, circus, yoga, calisthenics and gymnastics, it is not recommended if the position of one’s ribs, hips and legs keeps changing or there is too much motion or adjustments in search of balance. This can happen during finding the correct alignment due to lack of body awareness or lack of ab strength.

Since handstand is a plyometric exercise, meaning that it bears the own bodyweight, it is beneficial in increasing circulation in the upper body, increasing the blood flow to lungs and strengthening of bones in wrists, arms, shoulders and spine. It also helps to build up one’s core strength, strengthen hip flexors, hamstrings, inner thigh muscles and spinal muscles.

