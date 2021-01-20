Watch: Mandira Bedi is ready to exercise jaise bhi kaise bhi, even on trampoline

If you are also looking for ways to keep your workouts interesting, head over to Mandira Bedi’s Instagram account. The actor who is a fitness enthusiast often shares her detailed exercise routines on social media and asks her followers to do the same. Mandira is known for working out almost every day and that is why she constantly comes up with ways to not let her daily fitness sessions become mundane.

There are days when she sprints in her home, some days you can see her doing HIIT workouts in her backyard, some days consist of swimming and some days she just goes with the flow making up her own sets while working out. Her recent fitness clip is also quite similar and ooh, it also involves a trampoline. Yes, that is correct. Mandira’s latest video shows the actor jumping on the trampoline while doing exercises for various body parts.

She first starts with jumping jacks, then shifts to jumping squats, she also does a few butt kicks and then goes on making more exercises while hopping on the trampoline. It sure seems like a fun way to get fit. The mother-of-two shared the video with the caption, “My son’s creative camera work keeps “lifting me higher” and calls for no cuts!! #jaisebhikaisebhi #reelitfeelit #reelkarofeelkaro (sic).”

Mandira Bedi has shared a lot of her fitness routines with her followers in the past. Some of them showed the actor exercising without any equipment and she even urged her followers to keep exercising while gyms were shut during the lockdown and everyone was staying at home. Check out some of them:

On the work front, Mandira Bedi was last seen in the 2019 release Saaho. The action thriller, that released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, also featured Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles.

