Watch: Mandira Bedi is ready to exercise jaise bhi kaise bhi, even on trampoline
If you are also looking for ways to keep your workouts interesting, head over to Mandira Bedi’s Instagram account. The actor who is a fitness enthusiast often shares her detailed exercise routines on social media and asks her followers to do the same. Mandira is known for working out almost every day and that is why she constantly comes up with ways to not let her daily fitness sessions become mundane.
There are days when she sprints in her home, some days you can see her doing HIIT workouts in her backyard, some days consist of swimming and some days she just goes with the flow making up her own sets while working out. Her recent fitness clip is also quite similar and ooh, it also involves a trampoline. Yes, that is correct. Mandira’s latest video shows the actor jumping on the trampoline while doing exercises for various body parts.
She first starts with jumping jacks, then shifts to jumping squats, she also does a few butt kicks and then goes on making more exercises while hopping on the trampoline. It sure seems like a fun way to get fit. The mother-of-two shared the video with the caption, “My son’s creative camera work keeps “lifting me higher” and calls for no cuts!! #jaisebhikaisebhi #reelitfeelit #reelkarofeelkaro (sic).”
Mandira Bedi has shared a lot of her fitness routines with her followers in the past. Some of them showed the actor exercising without any equipment and she even urged her followers to keep exercising while gyms were shut during the lockdown and everyone was staying at home. Check out some of them:
On the work front, Mandira Bedi was last seen in the 2019 release Saaho. The action thriller, that released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, also featured Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sartori’s sartorial sorcery
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vogue to release new Kamala Harris cover after controversy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kamala Harris brings in new style of power dressing with blazers and sneakers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra Jonas dubs herself 'updo expert', shares glamorous selfie
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Watch: Mandira Bedi is ready to exercise jaise bhi kaise bhi, even on trampoline
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Burberry sales drop as new coronavirus lockdowns keep shoppers home
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Newly-wed Gauahar Khan looks beautiful in makhmal suit on honeymoon with Zaid
- Gauahar Khan has been sharing snippets from her honeymoon in Udaipur with hubby Zaid Darbar. However, her fans cannot help but swoon over the stunning outfits that the actor wore on her trip. Her latest images wearing a makhmal suit has been making headlines and we are taking notes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
South sensation Ram Pothineni raises heat in Kunal Rawal's potted flower kurta
- Telugu star Ram Pothineni shows how to break the monotony of menswear when it comes to ethnic style. The actor was seen promoting his latest release, Red, in designer Kunal Rawal's purple potted flower kurta
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sara Ali Khan in ₹53k bikini is all about vintage fashion in Maldives
- Sara Ali Khan is the latest celebrity to visit the Maldives and have a gala time. The actor is also giving us major holiday fashion goals in her beachwear.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sweater connoisseur Deepika Padukone answers fan questions in ₹3k knit vest
- For a recent Ask Me Anything session on her Instagram account, Deepika Padukone wore an uber cool knit vest and left us speechless. The actor answered various questions such as the first thing that she does in the morning and her favourite thing to cook during this session.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mira Rajput chic ‘snuggle’ fashion in cape with a high neck is winter style goal
- Snuggle but with fashion and Mira Rajput Kapoor, in a knit cape with a high neck, shows us how to keep the finger firmly placed on the sartorial pulse this cosy winter season
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sara Ali Khan slays season's hottest print in flirty off-shoulder cocktail dress
- Sara Ali Khan leaves fashionistas in awe of her classy feminine style and flirty edge in a red and navy blue checkered cocktail dress with a flattering side draping and we can’t help swooning either
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karisma Kapoor's killer look in red puff-sleeved dress sets fans hearts aflutter
- Another day, another sultry look by Karisma Kapoor and we can’t help but prepare a sartorial diary to recreate her killer styles for our next date night with bae. Want to send the fashion police on red alert? Check out the diva’s puff-sleeved dress
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mira Rajput's Goa look is about bikinis and Princess Jasmine inspired outfits
- Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor are currently holidaying in Goa and the mother-of-two is flaunting her enviable curves in some of the most fabulous beach wear. Their pictures are making us crave for a vacation as well.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tandav star Saif Ali Khan redefines dapper for urban wear in teal blue bandhgala
- Tandav star Saif Ali Khan turns cover boy for a magazine and his latest pictures in a teal blue bandhgala are fashion goals for men to break away yet embrace the mundane with naturalism
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox