Mandira Bedi shares the secret to her incredibly toned arms at 54: 'I am not a trainer, this is what I do to...'

At 54, Mandira Bedi is proving once again that fitness isn't a destination — it’s a lifestyle. The actor, presenter, and fitness enthusiast took to Instagram on May 8 to share her 'go-to' shoulder workout, showing off the incredibly toned arms and sculpted delts that have become her trademark. Also read | Mandira Bedi says 'I'm lifting heavier weights now than I was in my 30s or 40s'

Mandira Bedi shares her engaging shoulder workout on Instagram. (Instagram/ Mandira Bedi)

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With a playful mix of intensity and humour, Mandira Bedi shared a peek into her weight training regime, highlighting that while the work is hard, the journey should be fun.

Mandira's workout: power and a little 'torture'

Mandira’s routine is built around endurance and high-intensity intervals, structured in three sets with each move lasting 40 seconds. This time-under-tension approach is a proven method for building lean muscle and improving muscular endurance.

She wrote in her caption, “My go-to shoulder moves! 3 sets 40 seconds each move (with a little of the weighted hula hoop thrown in, because…. why not!!) The last exercise: snow angels are absolute torture!!”

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{{^usCountry}} Mandira's routine included a mix of classic strength moves and creative additions like dumbbell overhead presses, a staple for building shoulder strength and stability. She also performed lateral and front raises, which are targeted movements to sculpt the front and sides of the shoulders, and kettlebell upright rows, which focus on the traps and upper back for that defined look. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mandira's routine included a mix of classic strength moves and creative additions like dumbbell overhead presses, a staple for building shoulder strength and stability. She also performed lateral and front raises, which are targeted movements to sculpt the front and sides of the shoulders, and kettlebell upright rows, which focus on the traps and upper back for that defined look. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Mandira highlighted this specific exercise as particularly challenging. Performed with light weights through a full range of motion, snow angels are an absolute burner for the rear delts and rotator cuffs. In a move that perfectly captures her spirited personality, Mandira also 'threw in' some weighted hula-hooping between her sets. This addition isn't just for show; hula-hooping provides a fantastic core workout and keeps the heart rate elevated between lifting sets, turning her strength session into a high-energy metabolic burn. Fitness for the joy of it {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mandira highlighted this specific exercise as particularly challenging. Performed with light weights through a full range of motion, snow angels are an absolute burner for the rear delts and rotator cuffs. In a move that perfectly captures her spirited personality, Mandira also 'threw in' some weighted hula-hooping between her sets. This addition isn't just for show; hula-hooping provides a fantastic core workout and keeps the heart rate elevated between lifting sets, turning her strength session into a high-energy metabolic burn. Fitness for the joy of it {{/usCountry}}

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Despite her impressive physique, Mandira remained humble and grounded about her fitness. She was quick to add a disclaimer to her post: "I am not a personal trainer. This is what I do to weight train and have fun!"

Her message is clear: you don't need to be a professional to be dedicated. Fitness at any age — especially in your 50s — is about finding what works for your body, pushing your limits, and most importantly, enjoying the process. In your 50s? Click here to know five simple things you should start doing today to stay fit, active and healthy.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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