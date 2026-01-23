Mandira Bedi reveals her fitness secret for toned body 53: 'I'm lifting heavier weights now than I was in my 30s or 40s'

“I'm 53. I have no problem sharing my age. In my 40s, I felt nothing. In my 50s, I feel nothing. I'm lifting, by the way, heavier weights now than I was in my 30s and 40s. I mean, I will take off my jacket and show you my muscles. But I'm saying, I am lifting heavier than I've lifted before,” Mandira said.

Mandira Bedi, who has long been a vocal advocate for an active lifestyle, revealed that her physical capabilities are actually peaking in her 50s. While many believe slowing down with age, she was doing the exact opposite. She even offered to 'show her muscles' to prove the results of her intensive strength training , sharing that her current regimen surpasses anything she did in previous decades.

Actor Mandira Bedi continues to redefine ageing , proving that strength has no expiration date. In a January 16, 2026 interview on Herbalife’s YouTube channel, the 53-year-old opened up about her evolving fitness journey and why she is currently in the best shape of her life. Also read | Woman who struggled with belly fat shows 'how lifting weights changes your stomach shape'

'Exercise is my supplement' For Mandira, working out transcends simple aesthetics. She said that she views physical activity as a holistic necessity for navigating the hormonal and physical changes women face during midlife. She said: “You know, supplements keep you in check and keep you in good form. Exercise is my supplement. And that is the one piece of advice I give everybody: I say, listen, just exercise. Exercise and you won't feel any of the other things that people go through, women go through in their 40s and 50s.”

The actor concluded with a piece of advice for her fans, and women in particular, urging them to prioritise movement above all else: “Exercise is your antidote. Exercise is your prevention. Exercise is your supplement.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.