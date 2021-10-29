Mandira Bedi’s days of detox are all about yoga, therapy and wellness

Mandira Bedi is a fitness enthusiast. When not working for the screen, the actor is spotted in the quaint corners of her own house, engrossed in her fitness routines. Mandira swears by high intensity workouts and yoga. The actor often shares her workout progress on her Instagram stories with the intention of motivating her fans to take up fitness seriously.

On Friday, Mandira shared snippets of the yoga life that she has been living for the last three days in a silent wellness centre of the city. Away from the hustle of a hectic life, Mandira has been detoxing herself with doses of therapy, yoga and a whole lot of wellness.

Mandira shared glimpses of the life she has been living in detox and they are driving our Friday blues away. In various yoga positions, Mandira spread the necessary positive vibe to our Instagram feed.

In one of the pictures, Mandira can be seen doing the Cobra position of yoga, with her body stretched in a plank position, and her upper body raised to look up. In another picture, Mandira did another yoga position where she can be seen bending to touch her one leg with one hand, while her other hand, folded around her back, can be seen holding the other bent leg. Dressed in a tie and dye pink tank top and a pair of navy blue gym trousers, Mandira looked happy in her detox phase.

In another picture, Mandira can be seen facing the Surya Namaskar position in a grey tank top and a pair of gym trousers, as the sun rose behind her. “The most amazing 3 days of wellness, detox, therapy and healing all right here in the city. Yoga, therapy, the kriyas and the food… all exemplary,” read an excerpt of Mandira’s post.

Yoga comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in improving, strength, balance and flexibility of the body. If incorporated in the daily fitness routine, yoga also helps in enhancing energy and reducing stress. It also helps to keep the heart healthy.

