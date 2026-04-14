Manipal Hospital dietician says women should eat khajoor daily: Know best varieties of dates, from medjool to ajwa
Dietician Swati Mohapatra shares nutritional power of dates for women's health – rich in iron and fibre, they support various life stages and promote energy.
For Indian women balancing high-stress lifestyles with nutritional gaps, the humble date (khajoor) may be the ultimate superfood. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Swati Mohapatra, chief dietician at Manipal Hospital, Bhubaneswar, highlighted that these fruits are far more than just natural sweeteners; they are a critical tool for long-term physiological health. Also read | What happens to your body if you eat 2 dates every morning on an empty stomach: Nutritionist explains health benefits
"Dates are very powerful for women in terms of nutrition, which is essential for their overall well-being throughout life," she said, adding, "They are a rich source of iron, fibre, and antioxidants, which contribute to the well-being of the heart, cognitive functioning, and hormone regulation."
Targeted benefits for every life stage
Swati shared that the utility of dates evolves alongside a woman's biological needs, from adolescence through menopause:
⦿ Adolescence: Consumption should begin in the teens to support 'development, menstruation, and energy requirements'.
⦿ Reproductive years: They become 'valuable for hormonal and pregnancy requirements', specifically helping to 'increase haemoglobin production and dilate the cervix' during late-stage pregnancy.
⦿ Later life: For older women, dates are essential for 'keeping bones healthy as well as maintaining vitality through menopause', specifically helping to 'reduce osteoporosis' through rich deposits of calcium and magnesium.
"Regular consumption of dates is recommended when leading a busy lifestyle and lacking sufficient nutrition," Swati noted, pointing to their ability to provide 'instant energy' via natural sugars.{{/usCountry}}
"Regular consumption of dates is recommended when leading a busy lifestyle and lacking sufficient nutrition," Swati noted, pointing to their ability to provide 'instant energy' via natural sugars.{{/usCountry}}
Variety matters: choosing the right date{{/usCountry}}
Variety matters: choosing the right date{{/usCountry}}
Not all dates offer the same profile. She broke down the specific advantages of the most common varieties:{{/usCountry}}
Not all dates offer the same profile. She broke down the specific advantages of the most common varieties:{{/usCountry}}
⦿ The ajwa date has its benefits in terms of its nutritional value because of the antioxidant properties of the date.
⦿ The medjool date has benefits for the body in terms of digestion and provision of energy because it contains sugars and fibre.
⦿ This is why the deglet noor date is better for a person who is on a diet due to its low calorie content.
⦿ Safawi dates have essential vitamins that enhance immunity and digestion.
Dosage and how to integrate dates into your diet
While nutrient-dense, dates are high in sugar, necessitating a disciplined approach to daily intake. Swati recommended two to four dates per day as the 'ideal' range to gain benefits without overindulging. However, she cautioned that 'women with medical conditions like diabetes should consult a healthcare professional for personalised advice' before making them a staple.
To make them a seamless part of a daily routine, the dietician suggested several practical applications:
⦿ Breakfast: Add slices to oats, smoothies, or breakfast bowls.
⦿ Snacking: Pair with almonds for a balanced, protein-rich snack.
⦿ Baking: Use them as a 'healthy sweetening agent' in cakes and desserts.
⦿ Savoury: Toss them into salads to add a 'natural sweetness' that complements greens.
"Including dates in the regular diet of a woman is both simple and highly beneficial. They provide important minerals that are important for every woman in all stages of life," she concluded.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
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