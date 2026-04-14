Manipal Hospital dietician says women should eat khajoor daily: Know best varieties of dates, from medjool to ajwa

For Indian women balancing high-stress lifestyles with nutritional gaps, the humble date (khajoor) may be the ultimate superfood. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Swati Mohapatra, chief dietician at Manipal Hospital, Bhubaneswar, highlighted that these fruits are far more than just natural sweeteners; they are a critical tool for long-term physiological health. Also read | What happens to your body if you eat 2 dates every morning on an empty stomach: Nutritionist explains health benefits

The humble date can be a superfood for women, providing essential nutrients for different life stages. (Freepik)

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"Dates are very powerful for women in terms of nutrition, which is essential for their overall well-being throughout life," she said, adding, "They are a rich source of iron, fibre, and antioxidants, which contribute to the well-being of the heart, cognitive functioning, and hormone regulation."

Targeted benefits for every life stage

Swati shared that the utility of dates evolves alongside a woman's biological needs, from adolescence through menopause:

⦿ Adolescence: Consumption should begin in the teens to support 'development, menstruation, and energy requirements'.

⦿ Reproductive years: They become 'valuable for hormonal and pregnancy requirements', specifically helping to 'increase haemoglobin production and dilate the cervix' during late-stage pregnancy.

⦿ Later life: For older women, dates are essential for 'keeping bones healthy as well as maintaining vitality through menopause', specifically helping to 'reduce osteoporosis' through rich deposits of calcium and magnesium.

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{{^usCountry}} "Regular consumption of dates is recommended when leading a busy lifestyle and lacking sufficient nutrition," Swati noted, pointing to their ability to provide 'instant energy' via natural sugars. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Regular consumption of dates is recommended when leading a busy lifestyle and lacking sufficient nutrition," Swati noted, pointing to their ability to provide 'instant energy' via natural sugars. {{/usCountry}}

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For older women, dates are essential for 'keeping bones healthy as well as maintaining vitality through menopause'. (Unsplash)

{{^usCountry}} Variety matters: choosing the right date {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Variety matters: choosing the right date {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Not all dates offer the same profile. She broke down the specific advantages of the most common varieties: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Not all dates offer the same profile. She broke down the specific advantages of the most common varieties: {{/usCountry}}

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⦿ The ajwa date has its benefits in terms of its nutritional value because of the antioxidant properties of the date.

⦿ The medjool date has benefits for the body in terms of digestion and provision of energy because it contains sugars and fibre.

⦿ This is why the deglet noor date is better for a person who is on a diet due to its low calorie content.

⦿ Safawi dates have essential vitamins that enhance immunity and digestion.

Dosage and how to integrate dates into your diet

While nutrient-dense, dates are high in sugar, necessitating a disciplined approach to daily intake. Swati recommended two to four dates per day as the 'ideal' range to gain benefits without overindulging. However, she cautioned that 'women with medical conditions like diabetes should consult a healthcare professional for personalised advice' before making them a staple.

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To make them a seamless part of a daily routine, the dietician suggested several practical applications:

⦿ Breakfast: Add slices to oats, smoothies, or breakfast bowls.

⦿ Snacking: Pair with almonds for a balanced, protein-rich snack.

⦿ Baking: Use them as a 'healthy sweetening agent' in cakes and desserts.

⦿ Savoury: Toss them into salads to add a 'natural sweetness' that complements greens.

"Including dates in the regular diet of a woman is both simple and highly beneficial. They provide important minerals that are important for every woman in all stages of life," she concluded.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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