Too busy to eat right? Here are easy ways to add protein to your diet

In today’s fast-paced urban lifestyles, nutrition often takes a backseat to convenience, and protein intake is often one of the first things to get compromised. For individuals juggling long work hours, lengthy commutes, and irregular schedules, maintaining a consistent and balanced intake is becoming challenging day by day. However, the importance of adequate protein intake can never be neglected amid this chaos. Regular and sufficient protein is fundamental not only for muscle health, but for energy levels, metabolism, immunity, and overall well-being. In conversation with HT Lifestyle, Arjun Patel, Founder of Not Rocket Science shared easy ways to add protein to your diet. Starting the day with protein-rich options like yoghurt paired with nuts or seeds is the best way to add protein in your diet. (Unsplash)

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Arjun Patel said, “One of the most common gaps we have observed among urban consumers is not necessarily a lack of access, but a lack of awareness and consistency. The diets of a large share of the population in India tend to be heavily skewed towards carbohydrates, with insufficient inclusion of protein-rich foods.”

“Various reasons such as skipping balanced meals, relying on quick snacks, or consuming inadequate portions of lentils, dairy, or other protein sources throughout the day are contributing to this deficiency,” added Arjun.