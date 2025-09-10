This nutty, protein-packed South Indian podi paneer bhurji is the cuisine crossover you didn't know you needed!

Put simply, podi means powder. But no two podi recipes are ever the same. As a matter of fact, food blogger Parichay shares how often, households also have their own unqiue version of podi. Not just this, podi recipes differ to the point of the one being had with idlis is completely different from the one being served along side curries. Keeping the versatility of the powder-style condiment, he throws in it's flavour bomb profile to take over a whole staple dish — and the result is this spicy, nutty, South Indian style, podi paneer bhurji recipe.

Method: Heat ghee in a pan, add mustard seeds, red chillis and curry leaves. Add garlic and sauté till fragrant, then add in the onions. Once the onions are soft, add tomatoes & cook till they break down. Go in with the turmeric powder, red chilli powder and salt. Mix well and add the grated paneer and podi masala, toss to coat. Add grated coconut or coconut milk and mix — this is what makes the bhurji creamy. Garnish with coriander and serve hot with dosa, roti, or pav.

(recipe from Bhukkad in Town)

Have it with a slice of toasted, butter-slathered sourdough in the morning, scoop it up with some roti for lunch or even relish it as is, this recipe will hands down become a sure shot, spicy favourite the second you whip it up!