Morning superfoods: 7 amazing dry fruits, seeds, and nuts to lower cholesterol

In modern times, the deadly combination of unhealthy diet, sedentary lifestyle and stress can affect our body in myriad ways. High cholesterol is one such chronic health problem that has been on rise in India. Cholesterol, the waxy substance made by the body, helps perform important functions from making hormones to vitamin D. While a healthy amount of cholesterol is needed for smooth functioning of the body, too much of it can lead to deposition of plaque in the arteries and increase risk of heart disease and stroke. (Also read: 7 morning foods to lower uric acid levels, prevent gout and kidney issues) High cholesterol can be caused due to genetic risk, lack of physical activity, and poor dietary choices(Pinterest)

High cholesterol can be caused due to genetic risk, lack of physical activity, and poor dietary choices. Fast food and ready-to-eat foods are increasingly becoming a preferred choice for many people who do not find time to cook healthy meals due to lack of time. However, these foods are high in fat and sugar which can raise risk of high cholesterol and heart disease.

To prevent cholesterol from building up it's important to focus on foods high in fibre and those that help cut cholesterol from the body. Certain dry fruits, seeds and nuts are effective in reducing cholesterol as they are high in fibre and protein content which helps keep one full and prevent cravings.

Kashika Bhatia, Clinical Nutritionist and Founder of Nutriguide Clinic in an interview with HT Digital shares a list of morning foods.

1. Almonds

Rich in essential oils, antioxidants, and vitamin E, almonds are among the world's best dry fruits. A lot of people like them roasted or uncooked. Almonds can support heart health in addition to maintaining healthy, bright skin. Almonds are considered to provide additional health benefits if they are soaked and peeled. They need to be submerged in clean water for six to eight hours, or overnight, to achieve that.

2. Walnuts

Walnuts cure constipation and cough while also improving your mental clarity. This dry fruit is incredibly high in protein, vitamins, minerals, and omega-3 fatty acids. Walnuts' high content of beneficial fatty acids can aid with weight loss as well. Therefore, incorporating this dry fruit into one's regular diet can help one become healthy. The greatest method to ingest it, though, is to soak it in milk or clean water as this can also aid in lowering stress levels.

3. Chia seeds

One of the best plant-based sources of omega-3 fatty acids, which are essential for heart health, brain function, and inflammation reduction, is chia seeds. Because of their low glycaemic index, chia seeds don't significantly raise blood sugar levels. This quality can help those who are trying to control their blood sugar levels or who have diabetes.

4. Oats

If you're looking for a natural way to lower your bad cholesterol without taking medicine, muesli is a great choice for your break. One kind of soluble fibre that can help lower cholesterol levels is beta-glucan, which is found in good amounts in oats.

5. Hazelnut

Hazelnuts are rich in omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants that shield the body from oxidative stress, which can exacerbate hypertension. They are rich in phenolic chemicals, which lower inflammation and cholesterol and support heart health.

6. Raisins

Used in both sweet and savoury food preparations, raisins are manufactured from dehydrated grapes. They are beneficial to health, have been shown to aid with digestion, and lower acidity.

7. Dates

They can be eaten on their own or added to a variety of delicious meals. The dried fruit, in addition to treating anaemia, is said to relieve constipation due to its high vitamin, protein, mineral, and natural sugar content.