Men have fewer people for emotional support as they age: Study reveals why

ByHT Lifestyle Desk | Edited by Adrija Dey
Jan 24, 2025 01:30 PM IST

Men feel they don't need to share emotions, as per the findings of a new study, shrinking emotional networks significantly. 

Emotional support means someone has your back. It is comfort, care, and empathy one may require to navigate tough times. Emotional support is that reassuring presence that makes you feel understood and less alone- whether it’s someone lending an ear to simply let you vent or offering advice. This type of support has various sources- from friends, and colleagues to family. They are the emotional support network. Emotional support is essential to whom you turn to feel understood and to support your overwhelming emotions.

Men as they age have very less people for emotional support.(PC; Pexels)
Men as they age have very less people for emotional support.(PC; Pexels)

However, as men age, their emotional support networks fall, as per a study published in Psychology & Aging. There was a decrease of 50 percent in emotional support networks between the ages of 30 and 90.

ALSO READ: Young men struggling with ‘toxic masculinity’ could face greater mental health risks, says new study

Low emotional support

The study revealed that throughout adulthood, men experience a consistent decline in emotional support networks. At the age of 30, men have two people they could turn to for comfort and advice. By age 90, this number had decreased to just one. This 50% reduction in support providers highlights a common trend that as people age, they tend to rely less on others for emotional support.

Furthermore, the study also talked about life events such as marriage and retirement, which affected the size of emotional support networks. For instance, when married, the support networks became smaller, as there was a much heavier reliance on their spouse.

Early life experience

Men who grew up in loving families may have a bigger emotional support network.(PC: Pexels)
Men who grew up in loving families may have a bigger emotional support network.(PC: Pexels)

Early life experiences like childhood also play a major role in shaping the emotional support networks later in life. The study found that men who grew up in nurturing and warm family environments, with supportive relationships with their parents, were more likely to have larger emotional support networks as adults. Although parental income and educational levels did not influence the emotional network size. When they see loving family members emotionally supporting each other, they develop a healthy ability to understand emotions and more likely to share them with their emotional network.

So the study shows that family interactions can foster how they connect and rely upon people later on in life.

ALSO READ: 1 in 10 dads struggles with postpartum depression: Signs to watch out for, tips to address PPD in men

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
