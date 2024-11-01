Menu Explore
Not just abuse, even childhood neglect leads to mental and physical problems in adulthood: Study

ByHT Lifestyle Desk | Edited by Adrija Dey
Nov 01, 2024 11:02 AM IST

Childhood neglect is connected to health risks in adulthood, from stroke to depression. Here's what you need to know.

Childhood experiences have a nonnegotiable effect in charting the course of life. It may reflect in some way or another. Conventionally childhood abuse, mental or physical is regarded as disturbing as the deep scars resurface in the long run. But turns out it’s not only abuse, even childhood neglect can have an effect later in life. A study published by the University of Toronto, and published in the journal Child Abuse and Neglect elaborated on the impairing effects of childhood neglect and the increased association of serious physical and mental ailments in adulthood.

Neglect feels cold and lonely, without any support. (Pexels)
Increased problems due to childhood neglect

 

Childhood neglect leaves a lasting toll that resurfaces as mental and physical problems.(Pexels)
Child neglect is essentially the absence of a support figure. It does not involve any abuse, but the child lacks a mental and emotional support person. The researchers revealed that the child experiences serious physical issues like stroke, asthma, and COPD. Disabilities such as hearing impairment, vision impairment, cognitive impairment, and mobility issues in their adulthood. Even mental health deteriorates, causing depression. It indicates the deep toll childhood neglect takes that it festers onto adulthood.

Resilience to cope with neglect

Resilience is key to tackling the consequences of neglect. The researchers narrowed down two factors to understand the relationship between childhood neglect and health risks. 

These are socioeconomic status in adulthood and the presence of a supportive adult figure during childhood. People who complete schooling and do not drop out are somewhat less vulnerable to these health issues. With better education, they get jobs and financial stability, acting as a buffer for health risks. Similarly, a strong adult with a nurturing presence offers emotional support and helps the child feel less distressed. The emotional validation puts them at ease and makes them resilient.

