1 in 10 dads struggles with postpartum depression: Signs to watch out for, tips to address PPD in men

Fatherhood is evolving and with it, men are opening up about their physical and mental health struggles. While progress has been made, there is a crucial aspect that often flies under the radar: postpartum depression (PPD) in fathers.

Yes, though PPD is widely associated with mothers, a new research published in the Journal of Affective Disorders sheds light on how men, too, grapple with postpartum depression after their child’s birth. The findings are startling as they reveal that 1 in 10 fathers experience moderate to severe depression in the postnatal period.

As societal expectations shift, it is time to address how fatherhood intersects with mental health and ensure that dads get the support they need.

Dads and postpartum depression: What the study reveals

The study analysed data from a 2010 research project, “Ten to Men,” which followed over 350 men through the pre-conception and postnatal periods. Researchers found that fathers with pre-birth depression symptoms were significantly more likely to experience postnatal depression.

Interestingly, a father’s well-being before parenthood emerged as a key protective factor. Men who practised self-care, maintained healthy relationships and engaged in community activities were less likely to face postpartum depression.

In fact, for every one-unit improvement in pre-birth well-being, a father’s depressive symptoms dropped by 1.2% and their risk of severe depression decreased by 10%.

The silent struggles of fathers

While societal narratives often focus on maternal postpartum depression, fathers also undergo hormonal and psychological changes. Joshua P Smith, a licensed professional counsellor and father, explained, “Men experience hormonal shifts postpartum, such as a drop in testosterone, which can affect mood and sleep. I’ve seen this firsthand and in the men I counsel.”

Despite these challenges, cultural norms around masculinity often discourage men from seeking help and this silence can exacerbate feelings of isolation. Shanaz Ikonne, a licensed therapist, revealed, “Many men internalise their struggles until it affects their marriage, relationships, or job performance.”

The effects of untreated PPD can ripple through a father’s life, straining relationships and impacting a child’s emotional and cognitive development.

Signs of PPD in dads

To combat postpartum depression, early detection is critical. Some key signs to watch for include:

Persistent sadness or hopelessness

Difficulty bonding with the baby

Increased frustration or irritability

Fatigue or changes in appetite and sleep

Withdrawal from loved ones or enjoyable activities

“PPD in fathers often peaks three to six months after the baby’s birth,” noted Ikonne. “Monitoring symptoms and seeking early support can make a significant difference.”

How dads can address PPD

Breaking free from societal expectations and seeking help is crucial for fathers experiencing PPD. Experts recommend these steps:

Acknowledge the Struggle: Recognise that mental health struggles are part of the adjustment to fatherhood—not a sign of weakness.

Recognise that mental health struggles are part of the adjustment to fatherhood—not a sign of weakness. Communicate Openly: Talk to your partner, friends, or family about your feelings.

Talk to your partner, friends, or family about your feelings. Build a Support System: Join parenting groups or connect with other new dads.

Join parenting groups or connect with other new dads. Prioritise Self-Care: Simple practices like walking, deep breathing, or eating well can improve mental health.

Simple practices like walking, deep breathing, or eating well can improve mental health. Seek Professional Help: Therapy is a proactive way to develop strategies for managing emotions.

Destigmatising fatherhood and mental health

The journey into fatherhood is transformative but it is also fraught with emotional and psychological shifts that need attention. As psychologist Dr Nicole Monteiro highlighted, “Fathers often feel unseen or unsupported in their mental health struggles but recognising and addressing these issues benefits not only the father but the entire family.”

A couple’s fertility journey is a challenging phase for men as they transition towards fatherhood. (Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash)

By encouraging open conversations and breaking the stigma around PPD in men, we can create a more inclusive and supportive narrative around parenthood—one where fathers feel empowered to seek the care they need. Fatherhood is evolving. Let’s evolve the conversation around it, too.

