Meningitis in newborn babies: Causes, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, prevention

Meningitis can be described as the infection of the membranes that cover the brain and spinal cord and this health condition affects people of all age groups but children of 2 years and younger are at a higher risk. Without proper medical attention, newborns detected with meningitis can suffer permanent brain damage or loss of life.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Tushar Parikh, Chief Consultant Neonatologist and Paediatrician at Motherhood Hospital in Pune's Kharadi, explained, “Meningitis means the infection of the meninges which are the membranes under the skull covering and safeguarding the brain and spinal cord. This condition can cause swelling and brain damage, cerebral palsy. You will be shocked to know that infants younger than 2 months of age are susceptible to bacterial meningitis as their immune systems are underdeveloped. Moreover, premature babies have a higher chance of suffering from this infection. Common bacteria and viruses can invite meningitis in newborns.”

He elaborated, “There are two types of meningitis – one is bacterial meningitis which is a grave disease that often impacts children 2 years of age and younger. Children can not suffer from it unless bacteria enter their bloodstream. Viral meningitis is the cause of meningitis in infants.” Talking about the causes of meningitis in infants, he said, “Are you aware? Bacterial and viral meningitis tends to spread through an infected person’s coughs, sneezes, or touches. Viruses that lead to colds, the flu, mumps and diarrhea often invite this condition. The most common cause of bacterial meningitis can be E. coli and group B streptococcus (GBS) bacteria. Bacteria called Streptococcus pneumoniae (pneumococcus) and Neisseria meningitidis (meningococcus) cause meningitis in other children.”

He highlighted the symptoms as fever, chills, not accepting feeds, vomiting, stiff neck, extreme sleepiness, irritability and crying, seizures, yellow skin and eyes and bulging fontanelles (soft spots of the baby’s head). This condition can happen suddenly and worsen rapidly. As for the diagnosis, he revealed, “Blood test, CT scan, X-ray, and a spinal tap (lumbar puncture) will be done. So, parents should not worry as these tests are extremely safe for their children. The treatment should begin immediately after one is detected with this condition.”

Dr Tushar Parikh suggested, “The doctor will recommend antibiotics and fluids. Steroids can be recommended to decrease swelling. The doctor will decide the proper line of treatment for your baby. Pneumococcal vaccine, Meningococcal vaccine and The MMR vaccine will be recommended to infants. Keep the baby away from crowds and sick people, wash hands before holding the baby and do not expose babies to cigarette smoke. Good hygiene goes a long way in preventing children from meningitis.”

