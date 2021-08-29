Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar perform Surya Namaskar to improve joint mobility, strength

Fitness enthusiasts Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar keep their physical and mental health in check by indulging in cardio exercises, yoga routines and marathons. Recently, the couple ran from Mumbai to the Statue of Unity in a span of a week. And today, the supermodel and actor shared a video of himself doing Surya Namaskars with his wife.

Milind posted a video in which he and Ankita did all the 12 yoga asanas of Surya Namaskar. Sharing the video, Milind said that he and Ankita tried to sync their interpretations of Surya Namaskar. He added that he has been practising 30 Surya Namaskars every morning, which takes him seven minutes.

Milind captioned the post, "Green is my favourite colour! We are trying to sync our different interpretations of Surya Namaskar but I have been doing 30 Surya Namaskars every morning which takes around 7min and feels fantastic! Best, low intensity, simple movement to improve and maintain basic strength, joint mobility, balance and focus."

ALSO READ: Milind Soman calls wife Ankita Konwar a good runner after Unity Run

While Milind chose a comfy T-shirt and shorts for the yoga routine, Ankita wore a printed sports bra and workout shorts. The celebrated supermodel called the yoga routine a low intensity, simple movement routine. He added that it helps in maintaining strength, joint mobility, balance and focus.

After Milind posted the video, it instantly garnered more than 59k views within an hour. Ankita also dropped in an adorable comment on the post. She said that every experience with Milind is fun for her. "Everything is so much more fun with you," she wrote.

Benefits:

Called Sun Salutation in English, Surya Namaskar is a full-body workout that stretches your body and improves blood circulation. It is a great warm-up exercise to remove the stiffness from the body.

The 12 poses of Surya Namaskar are Pranamasana, Hastauttanasana, Hastapadasana, Ashwa sanchalanasana, Dandasna, Ashtanaga namaskar, Bhujangasna, Adho mukh savana, Ashwa sanchalanasana, Hastapadasana, Hastauttanasana, Tadasana.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter