Milind Soman runs 10k before cycling last 100km of Mumbai to Delhi journey: Ankita Konwar reacts

Celebrated supermodel and actor Milind Soman has proved again and again that age is just a number. The 56-year-old star has repeatedly broken stereotypes and pushed boundaries around fitness. Recently, he impressed netizens after announcing that he took up another challenge for which he was cycling 1000km from Mumbai to Delhi. Now, the star is on the last leg of his journey. And, he started the day with a 10km run with his wife, Ankita Konwar. Yes, you read that right.

Milind took to Instagram to reveal that before cycling the last 100km to reach Delhi, he went for a 10km run with Ankita. The run was a part of the Singapore Marathon virtual run, which the star plans to finish while cycling to Delhi. To say that we are impressed would be an understatement.

Milind shared snippets from his run. It included a picture of him and Ankita running, the star on a bicycle and a screenshot of his progress on the morning run. "10km running in the morning as part of the Singapore Marathon virtual run, before cycling the last 100km to NCR - Green ride to Delhi. The challenge is to finish the virtual Singapore marathon while cycling to Delhi! Tomorrow is the last day #beatyourschedule," Milind captioned the post.

Ankita also updated fans about her and Milind's 10k run by sharing several photos with her husband. She also penned a note for her husband and praised him for shattering stereotypes. The 30-year-old added that she was proud of her husband and thanked him for being her inspiration in life.

Ankita wrote, "I'm so proud of you @milindrunning for challenging yourself always to go that extra mile. Lucky are those who get to bask even a moment in your glorious positive spirit! You inspire me, every single day! Shattering the glasses of stereotypes, living a wholesome life while staying absolutely true to yourself. Thank you for being the teacher, the partner and the inspiration that you are. May you keep shining like the bright star that you are."

Milind and Ankita have been married for more than three years. The couple tied the knot in April 2018 in Alibaug. Their friends and family attended the ceremony.

