Ankita Konwar enjoys a soulful visit to Ramanathaswamy Temple in new travel pics: 2 out of 4 Dhaam done

When Ankita Konwar is not achieving fitness goals with her husband and celebrated supermodel Milind Soman, she is travelling around the world and serving wanderlust goals. The 30-year-old recently visited the Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu. She shared pictures from her day with fans on Instagram.

Ankita is currently travelling down south and has been sharing several pictures from her vacation diaries. She recently visited the Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram and even posted several photos from her trip. The pictures show Ankita posing inside the temple premises.

Ankita shared the photos with the caption, "A soulful visit to the most incredible Ramanathaswamy temple. I feel truly blessed and my heart is full of gratitude. 2 out of 4 Dhaam done." She also used the hashtags #rameshwaram, #ramanathaswamytemple, #tamilnadu and #omnamahshivaya in her post.

Take a look at the pictures:

For visiting Ramanathaswamy Temple, Ankita wore a black printed short kurti. She teamed it with a pretty red printed skirt adorned with a black frilled border. She tied her tresses in a messy hairdo for the occasion.

Earlier, Ankita had posted a few photos from her hike in the pine forests of Kodaikanal. Though the star smiled in the pictures, a painful story followed after she clicked them. Ankita revealed that her walk became adventurous when a colony of leeches started feasting on her legs. However, she was quick to discover this and removed them.

"The walk in the pine forest in Kodai became a little too adventurous when I found out a 'colony' of leeches feasting on my legs. Thankfully I discovered them fast enough to take them off of me! These were clearly taken before the said incident. How's your Sunday treating you?," Ankita wrote.

Ankita Konwar, 30, is married to Milind Soman, 56. The couple tied the knot in 2018. Their close friends and family attended the intimate celebrations held in Alibaug.

