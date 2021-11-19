Travel Diaries: Ankita Konwar soaks up the sun in her beautiful Assam with Bhutan right behind, see pics

Milind Soman's wife Ankita Konwar is a fitness enthusiast just like her supermodel husband. The 30-year-old regularly shares snippets from her workout routine on Instagram. However, today, Ankita chose to share her travel diaries on social media. Her photos will give you major wanderlust vibes.

Ankita is currently enjoying a vacation in her 'beautiful' Assam. She travelled with her family to Mathanguri in Manas National Park and shared snippets from her stay there. On Friday, November 19, Ankita posted photos of herself standing on a riverbank and a selfie with her mother and sister. She also mentioned that in the images, Bhutan is right behind her.

"While soaking up the last rays of sunshine at Mathanguri in Manas National Park in my beautiful Assam. Bhutan is right behind me. The fresh and crisp air, the somewhat cold weather, brought back so many memories from my childhood. So serene. #manasnationalpark #assam #axomiyasuwali #incredibleindia #wilderness #northeastindia," Ankita captioned her post.

Ankita wore a pastel blue crop top, white distressed denim pants, and a trendy pink denim jacket for the photos. She accessorised the look with multi-coloured sneakers, a broad strap watch, silver hoop earrings, and sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Manas National Park is a UNESCO Natural World Heritage Site, a Project Tiger reserve, an elephant reserve and a biosphere reserve in Assam, India.

Earlier, Ankita had shared another travel reel on her Instagram page. It was a compilation of her adventures with her actor husband, Milind Soman. The video showed the couple on a trek, enjoying a safari in Gir National Park, taking some pottery classes together, and more.

Ankita Konwar, 30, is married to Milind Soman, 56. The couple got married in 2018 during an intimate ceremony, which saw their friends and family in attendance.

