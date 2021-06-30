Milind Soman's impressive core strength in new shirtless video will blow your mind

Actor and celebrated supermodel Milind Soman’s social media account is full of inspiration for anyone looking to motivate themselves to work out. The 55-year-old fitness enthusiast is committed to living a healthy lifestyle that includes regular exercise and clean eating habits. He often shares his routine with fans on social media, and his latest video will blow your mind.

Milind took to the photo-sharing app recently and gave us all a glimpse of his impressive core strength. He posted the clip with the caption, “Just sittin’ around. #tuesdayvibes #chillinlikeavillain #feelitreelit #reelsindia.”

In it, a shirtless Milind placed his palms on the deck railing to lift himself above the ground and then stretched his legs forward in the air. He made the whole routine look extremely easy and wowed his fans too.

Watch the video here:

ALSO READ: Milind Soman makes fans swoon over shirtless push-ups video, aces 40 in a minute

In the clip, Milind flaunted his sculpted abs and fit profile. He wore a pair of loose black trousers while sporting his usual salt and pepper look.

The video opens up with Milind lifting his body above the ground by placing his hands on the railing. Then, he starts walking in the air to basically bring his legs in a position parallel to the ground, forming a 90 degree with his body. Once his legs are up, he balances them in the air for a few seconds. Milind chose Ciara’s song Level Up for his Instagram reel, and it is quite accurate as he took things up by a notch with it.

Earlier, Milind Soman had posted a video of himself exercising with a 10kg mudgar for the very first time. He swung the mace over his head from one side to the other to strengthen his arm muscles and shoulders. The routine is a great way to improve posture.

Milind Soman found fame after he starred in Alisha Chinai’s hit music video, Made in India. He was last seen in the web series Paurashpur. The 55-year-old is married to Ankita Konwar. They tied the knot in 2018. The ceremony took place in Alibaug near Mumbai.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter