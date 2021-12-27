Minnal Murali actor Tovino Thomas is prepping for 'next mission' like this...

Make way for the new superhero in town – it is Minnal Murali. The fresh Malayalam superhero film was served hot, with a dash of the rich culture of Kerala and was served in the most Indianised way possible – through the portrayal of the titular character by Malayalam industry superstar Tovino Thomas. Since released on the OTT platform Netflix for streaming, Minnal Murali has garnered a lot of praises and appreciations from critics and audience alike. Tovino is getting a lot of applauses as well for his portrayal of a calm, silent boy, who gets bestowed with superpower after being struck by a lightning.

The actor is currently basking in the success of the film. However, his character in the film had a major failure when it came to flying. After being transformed as a superhero, Minnal Murali - Tovino's character – went on an exploration of sorts to figure out the superpowers he has. Having had grown up watching Western superhero films, he naturally thought he will be able to fly. But that was not the case – he learnt it the hard way when he fell flat on his face from a tree.

But Tovino in real life can fly – we mean, literally. The actor performed flying pushups for his fans on Instagram on Monday and showed us how he is prepping up for his next mission – as Minnal Murali. In the video, Tovino can be seen performing pushups in a gym setup. In the later part of the video, he can be seen pushing his body up in air in one swift motion and making a flying pose, before coming back on the ground. "Flying lessons 101. Murali learning some new moves for next mission," Tovino captioned his post. Take a look:

Flying pushups, as performed by Tovino, come with multiple health benefits. They help in strengthening a wide range of muscles such as triceps, biceps, chest, shoulder and back muscles.