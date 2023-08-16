Millions of people around the globe are affected by osteoarthritis, a degenerative joint disease hence, the management of osteoarthritis becomes particularly difficult during monsoon seasons where the elevated levels of moisture and humidity during this period can worsen joint pain and stiffness, hindering patients from leading an active life. Nevertheless, individuals can improve their joint health and mobility during the monsoon season by making some simple lifestyle changes.

Monsoon lifestyle modifications to help osteoarthritis patients improve their joint health (Image by Pexels from Pixabay)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Pramod Bhor, Orthopedics and Robotic Joint Replacement Surgeon, advised, “To begin with, it is essential to maintain an ideal weight in order to alleviate pressure on joints. In the rainy season, individuals tend to consume comforting meals that are frequently rich in calories and unhealthy fats. By embracing a well-balanced diet that includes fresh produce, lean proteins, whole grains, and vegetables, people with osteoarthritis can manage their weight effectively and avoid additional harm to their joints. Moreover, integrating anti-inflammatory ingredients like turmeric and ginger into their meals can aid in diminishing inflammation within the body.”

He recommended, “In addition, it is important to remain physically active in order to effectively manage symptoms of osteoarthritis during the monsoon season. While heavy rainfall may limit outdoor activities, there are numerous indoor exercises that can be performed at home to enhance joint health and mobility. Engaging in low-impact activities such as swimming or water aerobics is especially advantageous as they offer resistance without exerting pressure on the joints. Additionally, practicing yoga and tai chi can be highly beneficial as they foster flexibility, balance, and overall well-being. Regular exercise not only strengthens the muscles surrounding the joints but also stimulates the release of endorphins, which function as natural pain relievers.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To effectively manage your osteoarthritis symptoms during the monsoon season, Dr Pramod Bhor suggested that it is important to adopt these lifestyle modifications:

1. To prevent excessive humidity, it is advisable to stay indoors or in well-ventilated areas during the monsoon season. This will help minimize exposure to high humidity, which can lead to increased joint pain and stiffness.

2. To alleviate joint discomfort, it is important to maintain a warm and cozy environment in your living spaces. You can achieve this by using heaters or warm blankets to provide warmth to your joints and promote relaxation.

3. In order to maintain flexibility and reduce stiffness, it is recommended to engage in gentle exercises that focus on your joints, such as range-of-motion exercises. For specific exercise recommendations, it is advisable to consult with a physical therapist or healthcare professional.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

4. It is important to be cautious of slips and falls during rainy weather, as surfaces tend to become slippery. Taking preventive measures such as wearing appropriate footwear and being mindful of your surroundings can help reduce the risk of accidents.

5. Relieve pain and stiffness by using heat therapy, such as applying heat packs or warm towels to your joints. Additionally, taking warm showers or baths can help relax your muscles and joints.

6. Maintain a balanced and healthy diet to support joint health. Incorporate antioxidant-rich foods like colorful fruits and vegetables to reduce inflammation. Avoid excessive salt and processed foods, as they can contribute to joint inflammation.

7. Consider taking joint health supplements, like glucosamine and chondroitin, after consulting with your healthcare provider. These supplements can help alleviate joint pain and promote cartilage health.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

8. Manage stress levels as stress can worsen pain and discomfort. Engage in activities that help you relax and reduce stress

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON