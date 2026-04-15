More headaches in the heat? Doctor explains the summer migraine link and how to prevent it

With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a formal health advisory about the upcoming heatwave, it is time to gear up to prevent heat-related health issues. One among the many concerns is migraine. To prevent and manage migraines, gaining clarity on triggers and understanding how to take precautions is critical.ALSO READ: Swimming this summer? Ophthalmologist shares 4 eye protection tips: ‘Never rub your eyes…’

Migraine is a type of headache characterised by intense throbbing or pulsating pain, typically felt on one side of the head. (Freepik)

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For a better understanding of summer migraines, we spoke to Dr Rupali Mehrotra, principal consultant- internal medicine, at Regency Health in Kanpur, who observed a predictable spike in migraine- related consultations during this time. She also clarified that migraines are a neurological disorder, not just a bad headache.

What heat does to your brain

Summer migraines occur because of your brain's physiological response to heat, where the brain's heightened sensitivity responds to the rising temperatures.Dr Mehrotra described why migraines happen, “The primary driver behind summer migraines is the body’s thermoregulation process. When external temperatures rise, the brain signals blood vessels to dilate, a process called vasodilation, to dissipate heat. In individuals prone to migraines, this rapid expansion can stimulate sensitive nerve endings in the brain, triggering a cascade of pain.”Moreover, those with a migraine-prone brain are more susceptible to environmental changes. The physician also pointed out that dehydration in summer acts as a ‘catalyst.’ “Even a 2 percent drop in body water levels can lead to brain tissue shrinkage, which pulls away from the skull and triggers pain receptors,” she elaborated.

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{{^usCountry}} The physician further attributed migraines' one more cause to be the harsh sunlight between 11 and 4 pm, which overstimulates the visual cortex. Add to this poor sleep due to hot nights, and all these factors combine to trigger migraines more intensely. It is not one single cause, but rather a combination of factors that create a stacking effect. Management and prevention {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The physician further attributed migraines' one more cause to be the harsh sunlight between 11 and 4 pm, which overstimulates the visual cortex. Add to this poor sleep due to hot nights, and all these factors combine to trigger migraines more intensely. It is not one single cause, but rather a combination of factors that create a stacking effect. Management and prevention {{/usCountry}}

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Eat hydrating foods like watermelon! (Pixabay)

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Often, migraine feels like a headache, but distinguishing between the two is crucial. Misidentification leads to incorrect treatment.

The physician shared the difference, “A heat-triggered migraine typically announces itself 12 to 24 hours early, causing fatigue, mood shifts, neck stiffness, or food cravings, signalling the prodrome before the pain arrives. The headache itself is unilateral, pulsating, and worsened by movement, with nausea and light sensitivity alongside it. A dehydration headache, by contrast, is bilateral, dull, and clears with fluids.”

But for migraine headache, simply drinking water won't do enough, as Dr Mehrotra described, the patients should be placed in a cool, dark, quiet room first, followed by oral rehydration with water or electrolytes. Naming some treatments, she said, “Riptans are most effective when taken early, while NSAIDs such as naproxen sodium are often used as a practical first-line treatment in many primary care settings in India.”

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Further, as per the doctor, general advice includes drinking 2.5 to 3 litres of water daily, limiting outdoor activity during the day, not skipping meals, eating light meals, consuming hydrating foods like watermelon, wearing UV-protected clothing, and maintaining a consistent sleep routine, all of which can help reduce the frequency of attacks in heat-sensitive patients.

When can a migraine become serious?

How to know if your migraine episode requires urgent medical evaluation? The physician noted that certain signs, such as a sudden, severe headache accompanied by fever, neck stiffness, or confusion, are not typical of a migraine and require immediate medical attention.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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