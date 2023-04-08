Myths and facts about braces: Debunking common misconceptions for confident smile

“I have flaring teeth, My teeth have so many gaps between them! My teeth are so crooked I barely smile!” Haven’t we heard this from people around us? Usually, everybody wants that perfectly straight smile. But unfortunately, most people do not have perfectly aligned teeth and that is when braces come in to save the day. But people are so blind-sided by the misinformation that revolves around braces that they avoid even going to show their teeth to the dentist. For teens and people who are constantly in front of a camera, looks are like gold and no matter what your age is, having misaligned teeth can be a real spoiler. (Also read: Oral health: 7 important facts about teeth you should know )

Braces are a common orthodontic treatment, but there are many myths surrounding them that can be confusing or even discouraging for those considering braces. (Unplash )

Dr Kshama, Celebrity dentist and founder of House of Tooth, Mumbai shared with HT Lifestyle, a guide to bust the myths and state honest facts about braces.

Myths and facts about braces:

1. Myth: Teeth will stay straight forever after braces

Fact: Without consistent use of a retainer after orthodontic treatment, your newly straight teeth may start to move and become crooked again. Wearing a retainer for a long time is as important as the orthodontic treatment itself.

2. Myth: Orthodontic treatment is only for cosmetic purposes

Fact: Many people get orthodontic treatment to gain confidence and boost their straight smile but that’s not the only reason to consider orthodontics. Correcting a bad bite or misaligned jaw which can help to remove pain in the TMJ area, help with sleep apnoea and also ease pressure on your teeth so that they don’t wear down.

3. Myth: Orthodontists only offer metal braces

Fact: If you want to have straight teeth but you don’t want traditional metal braces. So you stop considering braces as an option entirely! But did you know, Orthodontists are the true experts and offer a wide variety of orthodontic treatment options, which include plates, ceramic braces, lingual braces and clear aligner treatments such as Invisalign.

4. Myth: I’m too old for braces

Fact: This statement is simply not true that you cannot get braces when you become an adult. There is no set age for a beautiful smile. The fact is that nowadays because of so much awareness even adults are not apprehensive to wear braces.

5. Myth: I cannot eat my favourite food

Fact: One of the biggest reasons people avoid braces is because they feel that they have to change their diet. But this isn’t true! You can eat almost anything that you ate before you got your braces. The only ‘exception’ is that you have to avoid sticky foods that can attach themselves to your braces. As long as you can stay away from that you can eat whatever you want.

These are a few most commonly heard myths that have been listed here. So if you haven’t gone to your orthodontist yet because of these reasons. It’s time you take that plunge.

