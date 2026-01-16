Nails becoming blue in winter? Doctor shares why and when it can be concerning

Cold weather puts the body under stress, as the physiological system works overtime to maintain internal heat and keep you warm and safe. The colder months bring sudden changes, from dry skin to seasonal flu. However, one change many often dismiss is a change in nail colour. Bluish-tinted nails can indicate an underlying health issue, and ignoring it may aggravate the situation if timely precautions are not taken. Blue nails can be a sign of poor circulation issue! (Shutterstock)

To understand this seemingly trivial yet potentially serious condition, HT Lifestyle spoke to Dr P. Venkata Krishnan, Senior Consultant and Director, Internal Medicine, Narayana Hospital, Gurugram, who revealed that the issue can be traced back to poor circulation.

What causes nails to turn blue in the cold? If you have noticed a bluish tinge on your nails, then the primary cause for this, as per the doctor, is reduced blood flow.



Describing why, he elaborated, “When you are exposed to cold, your body prioritises maintaining warmth around vital organs like the heart and brain. To do this, blood vessels in the hands, feet, ears, and nose constrict, a process known as vasoconstriction. As a result, less oxygen-rich blood reaches the fingertips and nail beds, causing them to appear bluish or purplish." Medically, this is called ‘peripheral cyanosis.’ Since it is associated to cold weather, after warming up, the bluish tinge goes away.

Is it always harmless? Should it be a matter of concern? The doctor assured, “In most healthy individuals, it is temporary and resolves once the body warms up and normal blood flow returns. In many cases, they are harmless and short-lived.”

But don't let your guard down so quickly, as the doctor revealed that persistent discolouration may point to an underlying issue with circulation or oxygen delivery.

If nails remain blue even after warming up, the problem is not due to cold temperatures alone. Dr Krishnan warned that it could mean improper delivery of oxygen to the extremities. According to him, this may occur in conditions such as chronic lung disease, congenital heart defects, or heart failure. Alongside bluish nails, Dr Krishnan listed other symptoms of low blood oxygen, including shortness of breath, fatigue, chest discomfort and bluish lips or skin.

Adopting a healthy lifestyle goes without saying, as blue nails can sometimes be linked to lifestyle-related issues. Dr Krishnan described “Another possible cause is poor peripheral circulation, which can be linked to conditions such as diabetes, smoking-related vascular damage, or atherosclerosis (narrowing of the arteries). In such cases, the nails may turn blue even with mild cold exposure.”