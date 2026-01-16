Nails becoming blue in winter? Doctor shares why and when it can be concerning
Timely doctor visits are crucial for identifying health issues. Bluish nails may indicate poor circulation or respiratory problems.
Cold weather puts the body under stress, as the physiological system works overtime to maintain internal heat and keep you warm and safe. The colder months bring sudden changes, from dry skin to seasonal flu. However, one change many often dismiss is a change in nail colour. Bluish-tinted nails can indicate an underlying health issue, and ignoring it may aggravate the situation if timely precautions are not taken.
To understand this seemingly trivial yet potentially serious condition, HT Lifestyle spoke to Dr P. Venkata Krishnan, Senior Consultant and Director, Internal Medicine, Narayana Hospital, Gurugram, who revealed that the issue can be traced back to poor circulation.
ALSO READ: Nutritionist shares what your nail colour says about your health: See what those white spots and discoloured nails mean
What causes nails to turn blue in the cold?
If you have noticed a bluish tinge on your nails, then the primary cause for this, as per the doctor, is reduced blood flow.
Describing why, he elaborated, “When you are exposed to cold, your body prioritises maintaining warmth around vital organs like the heart and brain. To do this, blood vessels in the hands, feet, ears, and nose constrict, a process known as vasoconstriction. As a result, less oxygen-rich blood reaches the fingertips and nail beds, causing them to appear bluish or purplish." Medically, this is called ‘peripheral cyanosis.’ Since it is associated to cold weather, after warming up, the bluish tinge goes away.
Is it always harmless?
Should it be a matter of concern? The doctor assured, “In most healthy individuals, it is temporary and resolves once the body warms up and normal blood flow returns. In many cases, they are harmless and short-lived.”
But don't let your guard down so quickly, as the doctor revealed that persistent discolouration may point to an underlying issue with circulation or oxygen delivery.
If nails remain blue even after warming up, the problem is not due to cold temperatures alone. Dr Krishnan warned that it could mean improper delivery of oxygen to the extremities. According to him, this may occur in conditions such as chronic lung disease, congenital heart defects, or heart failure. Alongside bluish nails, Dr Krishnan listed other symptoms of low blood oxygen, including shortness of breath, fatigue, chest discomfort and bluish lips or skin.
Adopting a healthy lifestyle goes without saying, as blue nails can sometimes be linked to lifestyle-related issues. Dr Krishnan described “Another possible cause is poor peripheral circulation, which can be linked to conditions such as diabetes, smoking-related vascular damage, or atherosclerosis (narrowing of the arteries). In such cases, the nails may turn blue even with mild cold exposure.”
When to go to doctor?
It is critical that you visit a doctor on time. Along with persistent bluish nails, here are the other signs you need to take note of, as revealed by the doctor:
- The discolouration is painful or associated with numbness.
- You notice swelling, ulcers, or skin changes in the fingers or toes.
- Blue nails occur along with breathlessness, dizziness, or chest pain.
Exercise caution if the above mentioned signs begin to show and consult a doctor because they indicate a more serious circulatory or respiratory problem that requires prompt evaluation.
How to protect your nails and circulation in winter?
Preventive measures can help you keep your nails healthy and support proper circulation during colder months. Here are some of the tips Dr Krishnana suggested:
- Keep your hands and feet warm with gloves, socks, and proper footwear.
- Avoid sudden exposure to extreme cold.
- Quit smoking, as nicotine constricts blood vessels.
- Stay physically active to promote healthy circulation.
- Manage chronic conditions like diabetes and high blood pressure effectively
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.