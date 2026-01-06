Nutritionist shares what your nail colour says about your health: See what those white spots and discoloured nails mean

Gaps in your nutrition show up in many ways in the body, and your nails are one of the most common indicators of any prominent deficiency. Change in nail colour, texture, shape, strength and size can give essential cues about what your diet may be lacking. It's important you don't brush them off as being overdue for a manicure. By taking a closer look at your nails, you may be able to spot early warnings of nutrient deficiencies before they begin to affect bigger physiological functions. White spots signal nutritional deficiencies that require your attention(Freepik)

Ushakiran Sisodiya, chief nutritionist at Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre, shared with HT Lifestyle five nail changes that can offer deeper insights into your overall health. She added that if you want to make your diet more well-rounded and support nail health, it is important to focus on protein-rich foods, as nails are made of keratin. She advised, "Eat eggs, lean meats, fish, poultry, beans, lentils, dairy. They are good as they are building blocks.” So, yet another reason you need to eat protein-rich foods, whether it is to strengthen bones and muscles or to support nail health.

Now, let's take a look at the common nail-related problems which many may face and occasionally confuse some of them with a lack of proper manicure. These signs may be subtle, but they point to wider health concerns, necessitating a course of action to resolve them.

1. Yellow or discoloured nails

Yellow nails or discoloured nails do not always mean you need to rush to a nail salon or avoid eating turmeric-rich foods with bare hands. They can also indicate an underlying health issue. The dietician identified vitamin B12 deficiency or poor circulation as the potential causes. To fix this, she shared, "Try include vitamin B12-rich foods (fish, dairy) and improve circulation through exercise.”

2. Ridges or grooves

If your nails have ridges or any indentation that makes your nails appear textured, then, as per Ushakiran, it means you may lack vitamin 7 (biotin) or Vitamin E. It appears as vertical or horizontal lines on the nail. The nutritionist urged increasing biotin-rich and Vitamin-E foods to fix this.

3. White spots

Zinc deficiency in the body shows up as white spots on nail. Ushakiran suggested increasing zinc-richfoods such as oysters, beef, chicken, and pumpkin seeds. These white spots appear as small dots or patches on the nail surface.

4. Split or cracked nails

Nails that easily crack or split can reveal hidden nutritional deficiencies. According to Ushakiran, a lack of omega-3 fatty acids or vitamin E can make your nails more prone to cracking. So eat more foods with omega-3, from fish like salmon to chia seeds and flax seeds.

5. Brittle or weak nails

In general, if your nails are weak, consider adding key nutrients to your diet based on the nutritionist's suggestions. Include vitamin-C-rich foods such as Indian gooseberries, seasonal strawberries, broccoli, bell peppers, and kiwi, and iron-rich foods like dark leafy greens, pumpkin seeds, legumes, and lean red meat.

Trim your nails regularly!(Picture credit: Freepik)

Ushakiran mentioned some of the protective nail habits one should follow, such as trimming nails regularly, avoiding overusing nail polish and removers, as they dry out the nails and make them prone to breakage.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.