Sydney woman’s routine manicure turns into a life-threatening nightmare after severe infection

Most people book a manicure for a quick treat or a little self-care. But for one woman in Sydney, a routine appointment turned into a frightening medical emergency that changed her life. The woman had developed a severe Strep infection that quickly turned into sepsis.

The woman, 27-year-old Claudia Ruffin, visited an upscale nail salon in Double Bay on Valentine’s Day 2024. A few hours after the manicure, she began to feel very unwell.

Her heart was racing, her vision blurred and her hand went numb. Then she noticed red streaks running from her thumb up to her neck. That was when she rushed to St Vincent’s Hospital.

Doctors soon discovered the cause. As reported by news.com.au, Ruffin had developed a severe Strep infection that quickly turned into sepsis. Her thumb began to turn black, and she needed urgent treatment.

Over the next month, Ruffin went through six surgeries. She had a skin graft, received 48 stitches and lost part of her thumb in a partial amputation. Surgeons later performed a reconstructive procedure, but she says she still cannot fully use or feel the thumb.

Ruffin later shared her story online. She called the experience “hell” and warned people to be careful about the hygiene practices of salons. She said customers should make sure tools are properly cleaned, especially for treatments that break the skin, such as cutting cuticles.

Health experts quoted by news.com.au said that even small beauty procedures can become dangerous if salons do not follow strict hygiene rules. They also noted that sepsis affects more than 55,000 Australians each year and can cause long-term damage or even death.

Ruffin thanked her doctors, family and friends for their support. She said the experience changed the way she thinks about her health, and hopes her story will remind others to take safety seriously, even during simple beauty appointments.

