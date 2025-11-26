'Delhi mein venom agya kya': AI creates viral Stranger Things version of Delhi’s Connaught Place pillars

Delhi's Connaught Place has become the latest canvas for viral creativity after a striking AI-generated image reimagined its iconic pillars as something straight out of Stranger Things. In the image, familiar arches and columns are draped in dark, twisted vines and tendrils, giving the once‑elegant plaza a haunting, otherworldly atmosphere.(X/@epicnephrin_e)

In the image, familiar arches and columns are draped in dark, twisted vines and tendrils, giving the once‑elegant plaza a haunting, otherworldly atmosphere. The creepy transformation quickly caught online attention, with locals reacting half in jest and half in awe, asking, “Delhi mein Venom aa gya kya?”

Check out the viral post here:

Social media erupted soon after. Some users were genuinely impressed by the eerie realism. One comment read, “Stranger things are happening… iykyk,” while another offered a tongue-in-cheek explanation, “Yes it's real. These are gutka stains powered by the pollution to become this.” The mix of humour, horror and familiarity struck a chord, and the image began circulating across platforms with dramatic flair.

Stranger Things latest season

The timing couldn’t be more perfect: the rise of the viral artwork coincides with the global buzz surrounding the premiere of Stranger Things Season 5. The final season launches today, with the first four episodes dropping November 26, and the rest scheduled for December 26 and January 1, 2026.

In India, Netflix has shifted the release time to 6.30 am IST on November 27, aligning with the U.S. prime‑time debut.

Season 5 promises a dramatic arc, the storyline places the town of Hawkins under military quarantine, with the show’s heroine forced back into hiding, according to the official synopsis. As fans across the world prepare for emotional goodbyes and final confrontations, the viral Delhi image feels like a timely nod: a blend of local landmarks and supernatural dread.

For many in Delhi, the AI artwork is more than just a meme, it’s a surreal re‑imagining of a familiar space, a playful collision of pop‑culture horror and real‑world architecture. In the age of digital art and global fandoms, sometimes all it takes is one “What if?” to turn a city plaza into the Upside Down.

(Also Read: iPhone lunch box? Schoolboy’s hilarious hack stuns teacher, video goes viral)