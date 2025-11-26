iPhone lunch box? Schoolboy’s hilarious hack stuns teacher, video goes viral

A student showing up to class with an iPhone box might sound like a classic school flex, and that’s exactly what his teacher thought, until she opened it. The surprising reveal has now turned this classroom moment into a viral internet favourite. Online, the clip has sparked a flood of reactions, with users praising the boy’s creativity.(X/@hariom5sharma)

The video, now spreading rapidly across social media, opens with the boy casually guarding the sleek Apple box as if it holds something priceless. His teacher, unable to ignore the unusual sight, pauses and asks, “What is inside this box?”

The student replies with absolute seriousness, “Ma’am, parathas (Lunch).”

Thinking it’s another classroom joke, she tells him to open it. The room erupts the moment the lid comes off. Instead of a shiny gadget, the box contains parathas wrapped in food paper, perfectly arranged like a premium Apple product unboxing. The teacher, caught somewhere between disbelief and amusement, fires back, “Who packed this? Does this even look like a lunch box?”

The boy calmly responds, “Ma’am, I packed it myself.”

His classmates lean over their benches to get a peek at the now-iconic ‘iPhone tiffin’, turning the moment into instant meme material.

How did X users react?

Online, the clip has sparked a flood of reactions, with users praising the boy’s creativity while also roasting the situation in classic internet style.

Many called it a smart and sustainable reuse hack, with one commenting that his regular tiffin must have broken and this was the perfect Plan B, while others joked about the “ ₹1.5 lakh lunch box” and the “premium vibes” the student brought to class.

