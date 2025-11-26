Terrifying dashcam video shows car nearly hitting child, sparks debate on mandatory AEB

A viral dashcam video shared on Reddit is drawing widespread attention after it captured the moment a small child sprinted across a narrow countryside road, forcing an approaching car to brake sharply and avoid a potential tragedy. The clip shows the child suddenly running into the vehicle’s path, prompting the driver to hit the brakes just in time.(Reddit)

The clip shows the child suddenly running into the vehicle’s path, prompting the driver to hit the brakes just in time.

The video was shared by a Reddit user with the caption, “How emergency braking saved one life. In India we need AEB as standard. What is your thought?” The post has since prompted discussions about road safety, parental supervision, and the need for advanced safety features in Indian cars.

(Also Read: Chinese woman spends majority of husband’s $163,000 life savings on online streamer)

Watch the video here:

Reactions poured in quickly, with many users criticising the adults present at the scene. One comment read:

“They picked up the kid and again went back to relaxing. I can't believe how brain dead a lot of Indians are...”

Several users strongly supported the need for Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) as a standard feature.

One wrote, “A big fan of AEB here, it has helped me a couple of times. Once it was an old Alto without brake lights, and another time two morons who entered the main road on a bike suddenly. It did kick in wrongly a couple of times too, and it scares the driver with the grinding noise, but it works.”

Another added that safety features should not be restricted to higher-end models, “Yes, safety features shouldn’t be behind a paywall. They should be offered even in basic variants.”

Some users praised the alertness of the driver, noting that the quick response was not just due to the braking system but also good instincts.

“Good driving instincts plus the kid ran from the driver’s side. The driver anticipated something even before the kid ran in and slowed down,” one user observed.

Another pointed out that the driver reacted exactly as expected in such situations,“Driver did the right thing. Saw a clump of people on the narrow road and immediately slowed down. That’s the only reason they were able to stop. Can’t tell if they honked; there’s no sound in the video. The only other thing to do is alert inattentive people that a 1.5-tonne vehicle is headed towards them.”

The incident has reignited the conversation around mandatory safety features in India, especially as road accident numbers remain high and AEB becomes increasingly common in global markets.

Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

(Also Read: ‘Gurgaon is not for beginners’: Viral video shows massive queue outside newly opened Magnolia Bakery)