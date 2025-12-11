Nutritionist shares 5 essential nutrients parents need to add to children's diet to protect them from seasonal flu

Winter is the time when the season changes suddenly, the temperature drastically falls, the wind picks up pace, and other abrupt atmospheric shifts take over. All these changes make people more susceptible to infections and viral illnesses as immunity naturally weakens. Among the vulnerable groups, children are most affected. This is why parents need to strengthen their nutrition with vital immunity-supporting foods that help combat seasonal infections more effectively. Children can be protected from seasonal infections if their diet is bolstered with appropriate nutrients. (Picture credit: Freepik)

ALSO READ: Nutritionist warns people with these 4 health conditions to avoid chia seeds: ‘If you have low blood pressure…’

Dietician Samriddha Dasgupta Sarkar, clinical nutritionist, consultant at Practo, shared with HT Lifestyle 5 key nutrients that parents need to add to their diet to boost immunity.

She remarked, “Seasonal flu and viral infections are more common in winter, largely due to reduced sunlight exposure, closer indoor contact, and weakened immune defences.” Since winter affects your body's natural resilience, you need to stay prepared and improve your immune system with vital nutrients.

“Strengthening a child’s immunity through proper nutrition is one of the most effective preventive strategies,” the dietician noted.

Key nutrients such as Vitamin C, Vitamin D, probiotics, zinc, and dietary fibre play essential roles in supporting the body’s natural defence mechanisms.

Dietitian Samriddha recommended these five non-negotiable nutrients and their food sources, which help to safeguard children's health and well-being:

1. Vitamin C

Guava is a rich source of vitamin C. (Picture credit: Freepik)

Powerful antioxidant that enhances the function of white blood cells.

Reduces the duration and severity of infections.

Helps protect respiratory tissues from inflammation during viral illnesses.

Food sources: Citrus fruits (oranges, lemons), guava, strawberries, kiwi, tomatoes, bell peppers, and amla—particularly valuable in Indian winters.

2. Vitamin D

Tandoori salmon

Supports the immune system by improving the ability of immune cells to fight pathogens.

Reduced sunlight exposure in winter often leads to low Vitamin D levels.

Foods such as fortified milk, eggs, fish (salmon, sardines), mushrooms, and fortified cereals can help maintain adequate levels.

3. Probiotics

The combination of almond yoghurt with blueberries is refreshing.(Freepik)

Strengthen gut health, which is closely linked to immunity.

A healthy gut microbiome improves the body’s ability to fight viruses and reduces respiratory infections in children.

Natural sources include curd, yoghurt, buttermilk (chaas), kefir, homemade pickles, and fermented foods like idli and dosa batter.

4. Zinc

Flaxseeds contain omega-3s and high concentrations of fibre.(Shutterstock)

Crucial for immune cell development and helps reduce the duration of colds.

Foods rich in zinc include legumes, nuts, seeds, whole grains, eggs, dairy products, and chicken.

5. Fibre

Discover smart food combos that boost nutrient absorption.(Pexel)

Supports gut health by feeding beneficial gut bacteria and maintaining overall digestive balance.

High-fibre foods such as whole grains, fruits, vegetables, beans, and oats help strengthen immunity indirectly.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.