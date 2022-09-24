Navratri fasting tips 2022: Dos and don'ts for people with diabetes during fasts

Navratri fasting tips 2022: Managing blood sugar levels remains an everyday struggle for people with diabetes and when it comes to planning diabetes diet during Navratri fast, it is advised to be mindful of what you are eating and when you are eating during the day to prevent experiencing spike or drop in glucose levels. Stocking on low GI items is a good idea and there is no dearth of such vrat-friendly foods which will prevent sugar spikes. From singhara flour, buckwheat flour, roasted makhanas, peanuts, nuts and seeds, vegetables to fruits, there is a lot that diabetes can safely include in their Navratri diet. (Also read: Navratri 2022: Benefits of fasting)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"People with diabetes need to structure their meals and plan in advance to enjoy the full benefit of Navratri fasts. The main goal is to keep the blood sugar levels within normal range," says Dietician and Nutritionist Dr Poonam Duneja Founder of Nutrifybypoonam Diet & Wellness clinic.

DIABETES DIET FOR NAVRATRI 2022

Dr Duneja also offers the following fasting tips for people with diabetes.

- Keep your body hydrated and try to walk for 15 minutes after every meal.

- The navratri plate should have complex carbs and low-calorie drinks and meals distributed throughout the day. Do not eat heavy meals.

- Include low GI carbs like buckwheat roti in your meals. Add vegetables and also include a salad before all your meals to keep your post prandial sugar levels in check.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

- Include good fats to reduce the glycemic load of the meals.

- Include low fat dairy proteins in buttermilk, yogurt, paneer to eliminate any sugar cravings and replenish your energy levels throughout the day.

- Mattha, vegetable raita, lassi, chaach, nuts and seeds can be added as an excellent protein source for people with diabetes during fasting.

- Including fruits and veggies result in better plasma carotenoids and Vitamin C levels, deliver antioxidants and phyto compounds. Try salads, fruit chaat, vegetable smoothies, vegetable soups and avoid readymade soups mix, fruit juices and sugary preparations.

"Researches show adding less than 30% calories from fat results in reducing glycated hemolobin levels (HBA1C levels). Include high fibre diet, less saturated fat and cholesterol less than 300 mg. Include omega-3 fatty acids (flax seeds, chia seeds, pumpkin seeds) to provide unsaturated heart healthy fats which results in elevated HDL levels, better serum lipids LDL and HbA1C," says Dr Duneja.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Follow more stories on Facebook &Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON