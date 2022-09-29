Navratri fasting tips: Nutritionist on healthy diet plan for pregnant women

Navratri fasting tips 2022: The ongoing festival of Navratri (September 26 to October 5) is being celebrated with much enthusiasm across the country. In North India, devotees fast for all nine days or selected days during the festival to seek blessings of Maa Durga and her nine avatars. However, expecting mothers who plan to keep fast during this time should follow extra precautions to ensure they are having all the essential nutrients required for better growth and development of the foetus. From staying hydrated, incorporating fibre-rich foods and dairy products to avoiding deep-fried food, these are some of the dietary dos and don'ts for pregnant women during Navratri fasting. (Also read: Navratri smoothie recipes 2022: 5 delicious smoothies to enjoy during your fast)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gurpreet Kaur, Senior Clinical Nutritionist, Cloudnine Group of Hospital, Chandigarh suggests fasting tips for pregnant women during Navratri.

- Keep yourself hydrated and drink plenty of fluids such as coconut water, normal water, smoothies, buttermilk, lemon water. Make sure that you avoid taking the liquids in one go rather take it slowly sip by sip.

- Try to incorporate fibre-rich food items to avoid constipation which is a common problem during pregnancy. Fibre-rich foods to be included are all seasonal fruits and vegetable salads such as cucumber, tomato, carrots etc.

- It is very important to eat small frequent meals when fasting during pregnancy, keep a gap of maximum 2-3 hours in between meals to avoid acidity, nausea or indigestion.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

- Wholegrains are complex carbs which gives you energy throughout the day. So, consume food items made of buckwheat, water chestnut flour and amaranth flour to make chapatis and barnyard millet to replace with normal rice. Sabudana can also be consumed in form of khichri or kheer.

- Dairy products such as milk, curd, paneer should be consumed daily in at least 2-3 servings.

- Avoid binge eating on preserved and fried foods such as potato chips, aloo puris, tikkis, sabudana frymes etc. However, you can incorporate roasted makhana (lotus seeds) and mixture of dry fruits such as walnuts, almonds and raisins for healthy snacking.

"In case of high-risk pregnancy or any other complications, it is advisable to first consult your doctor before keeping fast," says Kaur.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON