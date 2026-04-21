Neurologist explains how devouring jalebis left 33-year-old man paralysed; shares diagnostic case study

One of the simplest pleasures an individual can have in life is indulging in their favourite sweet. However, the happiness is ruined when the indulgence leads to health conditions, especially something as serious as paralysis. That is exactly what happened to an individual who approached Dr Sudhir Kumar, MD, DM, a neurologist at Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad, to find out the cause.

Indulging in jalebi with rabdi resulted in surprising symtoms in a 33-year-old. (Pexel)

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Taking to X back in March 2023, Dr Kumar shared the case study of the patient to help us understand the underlying cause of the symptoms and take necessary precautions in similar situations.

When jalebi with rabdi becomes paralysing…

The neurologist recalled the case of a 33-year-old man, Ravi, who started showing symptoms of paralysis after gorging on his favourite sweet, jalebi with rabdi. It happened thrice within a span of six months.

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{{^usCountry}} “Whenever he used to have jalebi-rabdi to his heart's content, his legs and arms would become weak, making him bed-bound for several hours,” shared Dr Kumar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Whenever he used to have jalebi-rabdi to his heart's content, his legs and arms would become weak, making him bed-bound for several hours,” shared Dr Kumar. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The first and second incidents took place at weddings, so the man brushed it off as food poisoning. However, when the symptoms were repeated after consuming the sweet prepared at home, he became worried and sought medical help. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The first and second incidents took place at weddings, so the man brushed it off as food poisoning. However, when the symptoms were repeated after consuming the sweet prepared at home, he became worried and sought medical help. {{/usCountry}}

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“After listening to Ravi, I suspected a medical problem and asked him to return to the hospital a few hours after having rabdi-jalebi (after informed consent),” recalled Dr Kumar. “On exam, he had developed weakness (in his) legs and arms. He was unable to get up from a squatting position. He couldn't raise (his) arms.”

However, his speech and swallowing were normal. He had no muscle pain, no numbness and had normal bladder control.

Diagnosing the condition from rabdi-jalebi…

A blood test following the physical examination shows Ravi’s serum potassium level was low. The clinical diagnosis at this stage was hypokalemic periodic paralysis (HPP), which was treated with potassium supplements. While the patient made a full recovery, the cause of the HPP was yet to be established.

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“Examination had also revealed a high pulse rate (110/minute), prominent eyeballs (bulging eyes with a staring look) and a swelling in front of the neck (goitre),” stated Dr Kumar. He asked for a thyroid profile, which showed that Ravi had high T3 and T4 (thyroid hormones triiodothyronine and thyroxine) levels with low TSH (thyroid-stimulating hormone).

The final diagnosis was hyperthyroidism with hypokalemic periodic paralysis. Ravi responded well to treatment and has since been completely cured, shared the neurologist.

“Having foods rich in carbohydrates (starchy foods) can reduce potassium levels in people prone to it (such as in hypokalemic periodic paralysis),” explained Dr Kumar. “This is due to an insulin surge post-meal, resulting in increased potassium uptake in cells, thus decreasing serum potassium levels.”

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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