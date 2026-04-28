Neurologist shares dos and don’ts after waking to optimise health, mood, energy: First 60 mins sets the tone for the day

It is widely accepted that the morning shows the day. Therefore, getting a healthy start every day becomes utmost important. Taking to X on April 26, Dr Sudhir Kumar, MD, DM, a neurologist at Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad, backed up the sentiment, stating, “How you spend your first 60 to 90 minutes sets the neurobiological ‘tone’ for the rest of your day.”

It is better not to hit the snooze button after waking up, shares Dr Kumar. (Pexel)

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“To optimise health, mood, and energy, you must align your morning habits with your body’s natural circadian rhythms and chemical processes,” he insisted, before listing out a number of dos and don’ts. They are presented as follows.

Things to do after waking up

1. Prioritise natural light exposure

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{{^usCountry}} According to Dr Kumar, one should get outdoors and experience sunlight within 30 minutes to an hour of waking up. “Sunlight triggers a timed release of cortisol, aka the ‘alertness’ hormone, and sets a countdown timer for melatonin production in the evening,” he noted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr Kumar, one should get outdoors and experience sunlight within 30 minutes to an hour of waking up. “Sunlight triggers a timed release of cortisol, aka the ‘alertness’ hormone, and sets a countdown timer for melatonin production in the evening,” he noted. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He also suggested experiencing the direct sunlight (not through a window) for 10 to 20 minutes, noting, “This anchors your circadian rhythm and improves mood via dopamine pathways.” 2. Delay caffeine intake {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also suggested experiencing the direct sunlight (not through a window) for 10 to 20 minutes, noting, “This anchors your circadian rhythm and improves mood via dopamine pathways.” 2. Delay caffeine intake {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} While the morning cup of coffee starts the day for many, Dr Kumar warns against it. The neurologist explained that the body starts clearing adenosine, the chemical that makes us feel sleepy, when we wake. Getting a very early shot of caffeine temporarily blocks these receptors. When the caffeine wears off later in the day, the accumulated adenosine floods back in and causes the "afternoon crash." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While the morning cup of coffee starts the day for many, Dr Kumar warns against it. The neurologist explained that the body starts clearing adenosine, the chemical that makes us feel sleepy, when we wake. Getting a very early shot of caffeine temporarily blocks these receptors. When the caffeine wears off later in the day, the accumulated adenosine floods back in and causes the "afternoon crash." {{/usCountry}}

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“Waiting 90 minutes allows for a natural adenosine clearance, ensuring sustained energy levels throughout the afternoon,” shared Dr Kumar.

3. Immediate rehydration

The best drink to start the day is not coffee, according to Dr Kumar. It is water. “You lose significant water through respiration and perspiration during seven to eight hours of sleep. Dehydration causes ‘brain fog’ and fatigue,” he stated, suggesting that one should have 500ml of water before drinking any other beverage.

4. Physiological movement

There is nothing like exercise to start the day. It does not need to be exhaustive, just something easy to get us moving. “Non-strenuous movement, such as a brisk walk or light stretching, increases core body temperature. A rising body temperature is a primary signal to the brain that the day has begun, enhancing mental clarity,” shared Dr Kumar.

Things not to do after waking up

1. Immediately scroll the phone

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The phone should not be the first thing that one reaches for after waking up. “Checking social media or emails immediately puts your brain in a reactive state rather than a proactive one,” stated Dr Kumar. “It triggers a dopamine loop of stress and comparison, spiking cortisol unnecessarily and fragmenting your focus for the rest of the day.”

He suggested keeping the phone in a separate room, or on ‘Do Not Disturb’ mode for the first hour after waking up.

2. Abusing the ‘snooze’ button

Hitting “snooze” multiple times when the alarm rings is a habit of many. However, Dr Kumar warns that it induces “sleep inertia.” When one goes back to sleep for an additional 10 minutes after waking up, they start a sleep cycle that they cannot finish.

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“You wake up feeling more groggy than if you had just gotten up at the first alarm. It can take up to four hours for the brain to fully recover from sleep inertia,” noted the neurologist.

3. High-sugar or simple carb breakfasts

“Starting the day with sugary cereals or pastries leads to a rapid insulin spike and a subsequent blood-sugar dip,” warned Dr Kumar. “This creates a cycle of energy fluctuations and cravings.”

To avoid this, breakfasts should ideally include protein and healthy fats to stabilise glucose.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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