Is your morning coffee working against you? Mumbai surgeon shares 1 mistake that can undo all of its health benefits

Dr Manan Vora, a Mumbai-based orthopaedic surgeon, health educator, and co-founder of NutriByte Wellness, is breaking down the benefits of drinking coffee daily – and highlighting the one common mistake that can quietly undo all of its potential gains. In an Instagram video shared on April 21, the surgeon cautions, “There's one drink that could protect your liver. Yet, most Indians are using it to silently damage it instead, and they have no idea. Your morning coffee is either working for you or against you. The difference is smaller than you think.”

For many of us, the day doesn’t truly begin until that first sip of coffee kicks in – the familiar ritual we rely on for an instant boost of energy and focus. But what if your morning brew is doing far more than just waking you up? Beyond its caffeine hit, coffee can offer a range of powerful health benefits – if consumed the right way. The catch, however, lies in the details: small, everyday choices in how you prepare your cup could be the difference between turning it into a wellness ally or quietly cancelling out its advantages.

Benefits of black coffee According to Dr Vora, your morning coffee is more than just a wake-up ritual – it can also offer several meaningful health benefits. He explains that black coffee contains over 1,000 bioactive compounds, compared to the roughly 20 found in a typical multivitamin. These compounds may help protect liver cells, improve insulin sensitivity, and even lower the risk of Alzheimer’s disease. However, the way you prepare and consume your coffee can ultimately determine whether you reap these benefits or dilute them.

He notes, “Black coffee has over 1,000 bioactive compounds. Your 800 rupee multivitamin has maybe 20. It protects liver cells, sharpens insulin sensitivity, and reduces the risk of Alzheimer's. Every morning, there's a version of this drink that could genuinely be the most powerful thing you consume all day.”

The mistake that can undo benefits Dr Vora points out that despite its impressive health benefits, many Indians tend to turn coffee into a sugar and milk-heavy beverage. These additions can blunt the absorption of beneficial antioxidants and trigger early blood sugar spikes – often leading to a surge in insulin levels before the day has even properly begun.

The surgeon explains, “The version most of India is drinking is loaded with milk and two spoons of sugar, which blocks antioxidant absorption the moment the milk hits it and spikes insulin before you've even eaten your first meal. I see patients with deteriorating liver reports, creeping blood sugar, and stubborn belly fat. They tell me they eat healthy. They've just been unknowingly undoing the one drink that was working for them.”

Tips to maximise benefits Opt for plain black coffee, skipping the sugar and creamy add-ons to maximise its benefits.

Don’t drink coffee immediately after waking up – wait at least 90 minutes – to prevent cortisol spikes.

Avoid having coffee after 3:00 pm if you genuinely value your sleep. Dr Vora concludes, “This isn't about black coffee versus your coffee. This is about whether what you're drinking every morning is actually medicine or just the idea of it.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.