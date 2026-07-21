Personality suddenly changed? Neurologist Dr Mudasir Mushtaq Shah reveals when it may mean a brain tumour

Personality is multifaceted and cannot be defined by a single trait. However, if someone undergoes a drastic change that seems completely out of character. You may initially think it is an intense reaction to stress or something psychological. But there are also cases where it can be neurological, affecting the physiology of the brain.



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So, if a friend or family member does not seem like themselves and is behaving unusually, it may require a closer look.

Dr Mudasir Mushtaq Shah, consultant interventional neurologist at Narayana Hospital, Gurugram, told HT Lifestyle something alarming: that sudden personality changes could also mean a brain tumour.

What are some red flag behaviours?

The neurologist narrowed it down to certain behavioural changes, such as a previously patient person becoming short-tempered, an observant person becoming forgetful, or a cheerful person becoming withdrawn and snapping over minor issues.

But what distinguishes a neurological personality change from a psychological response to a reaction to stress? Dr Shah circled the suddenness of the behavioural change.

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{{^usCountry}} "In some cases, when a behaviour change appears suddenly or becomes impossible to ignore, the brain itself may be sending a warning signal.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "In some cases, when a behaviour change appears suddenly or becomes impossible to ignore, the brain itself may be sending a warning signal.” {{/usCountry}}

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Usually, such reactions can be traced to stressors like burnout, relationship troubles or other pressures in life. And such changes are more gradual in nature. However, personality changes linked to a brain tumour may happen suddenly and will continue to persist or progressively worsen. There will be other neurological symptoms along with behavioural changes.

According to the neurologist, it is important to understand that a sudden personality change could be a sign of a brain tumour. Family members are usually the first to notice these changes, which is why it is better to seek medical advice and undergo the necessary tests rather than ignore them.

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Why may brain tumours change your personality?

The brain performs several functions and influences our psychological, emotional and cognitive processes, including personality, emotions, judgments and decision-making.

Dr Shah described what happens when a tumour forms in your brain and why it affects your personality: “The brain is the seat of personality, emotions, judgement and decision-making. When a tumour develops in regions of the brain, particularly areas responsible for behaviour and emotional regulation, the earliest symptoms may have little to do with physical health and everything to do with how a person thinks, feels and interacts with others.”

When exactly is personality change a symptom of a brain tumour?

When a patient person suddenly becomes aggressive, then it is a cause for worry.

So, when does a behavioural change become a possible symptom of a brain tumour? Dr Shah described that when there is no obvious explanation, then it is a red flag. Usually, such changes are small and subtle at first, but gradually form a pattern that feels sharply out of character.

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“A person may become unusually aggressive despite never having had a temper. Someone meticulous and organised may suddenly lose interest in responsibilities. Others may seem flat or detached from loved ones or strangely impulsive in ways that feel out of character,” Dr Shah mentioned, highlighting how behavioural changes may vary depending on the area of the brain affected.

While the change may occur without an obvious cause, it is not always dramatic. Instead, it may develop through a series of subtle behavioural shifts.

"The transformation is rarely dramatic overnight. Often it unfolds in small moments: a forgotten conversation, an inappropriate joke, a growing inability to concentrate, or a decision that feels unlike them,” he noted.

What are the other symptoms that tell you the personality change is because of a brain tumour?

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The neurologist believed that personality changes may not always occur in isolation. Other physical or neurological symptoms may appear alongside them, helping doctors form a clearer clinical picture. Some of these signs include:

Persistent headaches

Unexplained nausea

Vision problems

Seizures

Balance difficulties

Weakness in an arm or leg

But it is important to note that a sudden personality change does not automatically mean someone has a brain tumour, as several other conditions can cause similar changes. But if the person also shows physical or neurological symptoms, it is advisable to consult a doctor and rule out any underlying conditions.

About the expert

Dr Mudasir Mushtaq Shah is a neurointerventional specialist in Gurugram, known for his expertise in minimally invasive procedures for complex neurological conditions. With advanced training and a Fellowship in Neuro Intervention from Switzerland, he is particularly known for his expertise in emergency stroke interventions, including mechanical thrombectomy.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.