Neurosurgeon shares what doctors need this National Doctors' Day: ‘A tired doctor isn't going to give the same care’

It is a common saying that doctors do God’s work, treating the sick. However, it would do well to remember that they are people themselves, and need all the support a person needs to maintain their own health.

National Doctors' Day is observed on July 1 every year. (Pexel)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | Neurosurgeon reveals what every doctor wishes patients knew before it’s too late

National Doctors' Day is observed on July 1 every year. Speaking with HT Lifestyle on the occasion, Dr Shrikant Sharma, director of neurosciences at Kailash Hospital & Neuro Institute, explained what the medical fraternity needs to improve their work and quality of life.

“Behind every diagnosis, every late-night surgery, every time someone gets told ‘you're going to be okay,’ there's a person who's probably running on four hours of sleep. Taking care of doctors isn't just a nice gesture. It actually makes the whole healthcare system work better,” he stated.

The constant pressure of working in healthcare

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Working in medicine is brutal in ways many jobs are not. One wrong call and someone's life changes forever. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Working in medicine is brutal in ways many jobs are not. One wrong call and someone's life changes forever. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Doctors need the same rest that they recommend for their patients.

As the neurosurgeon noted, “Doctors deal with that pressure constantly. Long shifts, emergencies that don't wait for a convenient time, families who need to hear terrible news delivered with care. Sleep gets sacrificed. So does time with family. So, often, does their own health.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

While the pressure is considered to be part of the job, one must realise that an individual cannot carry it forever without letting it catch up to them eventually.

Doctors need to be taken care of as well

As human beings, doctors need proper rest and recuperation after a long day at work.

“Here's the thing. A tired, burnt-out doctor isn't going to give you the same care as one who's actually doing okay themselves,” explained Dr Sharma. “When doctors are rested and mentally in a good place, they think more clearly, they listen better, and honestly, they're just kinder.”

He further cautioned that burnout does not just hurt the doctor. It shows up in missed details, slower decisions, and doctors who are checked out long before they say so out loud. So being well-rested is not just important for the health of the doctor, but for the safety of the patients as well.

How health institutions can support doctors

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Some issues need a systemic resolution. In the case of doctors getting proper rest, Dr Sharma noted, “Hospitals need to actually build in reasonable schedules where they can, make therapy and mental health support easy to reach, not buried in paperwork, and push back on the idea that needing help means you're weak.”

A good workplace culture goes a long way in addressing the issue. “Doctors deserve the same basic things we'd recommend to any patient: decent sleep, regular movement, real meals, and actual time off to see their families. Sounds obvious, but in practice, it's the first thing that gets dropped when the schedule gets crazy,” pointed out the neurosurgeon.

“We preach prevention to patients constantly. Doctors deserve that same advice, and the time to actually follow it,” he added.