Pulmonologist lists 10 health habits doctors follow in their own lives ahead of Doctors’ Day 2026

Doctors are the ones encouraging us to lead healthy lives. But as one of the more hard-working professionals on the planet, they need to practice what they preach themselves in order to keep doing the good work. It is important for doctors to adopt a healthy lifestyle as well. (Pexel)

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Ahead of Doctors' Day 2026, which is observed every year on July 1, Dr Vikas Mittal, pulmonologist and director at CK Birla Hospital, Delhi, shared with HT Lifestyle 10 healthy habits that he lives by.

“Achieving good health does not come through shortcuts; ultimately, it comes from establishing small, consistent habits that become part of your normal routine,” he shared. The 10 habits are listed as follows.

1. Getting eight hours of sleep Everyone should make getting at least eight hours of quality sleep a priority, believes Dr Mittal. “By going to bed on time (to allow for adequate rest of my body and mind), I can achieve recovery from stress, improved immunity, and overall better health,” he stated.

2. Avoiding blue light Dr Mittal recommends avoiding blue light from screens of phones, computers, and other electronics an hour before going to bed, which helps to improve the quality of sleep.

3. Eating a low-carb, high-protein diet A low-carb, high-protein diet can be maintained by primarily consuming lean protein sources, healthy fats, and high-fibre foods. It helps maintain steady energy throughout the day by minimising refined carbohydrates, shared Dr Mittal.

4. Eating dinner early Dr Mittal advocates for eating dinner early. “Finishing dinner before 7 pm allows my body to rest overnight (thereby improving digestion) after consuming a sufficient amount of food to support my activity level,” he shared.

5. Avoiding processed foods Processed foods and sugary desserts are a weakness for many, but Dr Mittal shared a hack to avoid them. “Instead of reaching for processed sugar-filled desserts when I have a craving for something sweet, I look for seasonal fresh fruit, as it will provide me with nutrients and fewer calories than processed desserts,” he stated.

6. Beginning meals with a salad Getting a head start on meals with a vegetable-loaded salad helps one develop healthy portion sizes by improving satiety before the rest of the meal, noted Dr Mittal. He advised starting with the salad at least 20 minutes before the remainder of the meal.

7. Maintaining an active lifestyle An active lifestyle involves regular cardiovascular exercise. “I ride my bike to the gym whenever I can, so I have a good cardio workout every week. I also do a weekly run or jog to help keep my heart in good shape and build my endurance,” noted the pulmonologist.

8. Strength training regularly According to Dr Mittal, it is important to build strength on a regular basis. “I work out with strength training four days a week by doing exercises that target my push (chest/triceps), pull (back/biceps), legs, and core. This helps maintain my muscle mass and build my overall fitness level,” he shared.

9. Taking care of mental health Physical fitness goes hand-in-hand with mental health. “Make an intentional investment in your mental well-being,” stated Dr Mittal. “Every day, I set aside one hour for my well-being. I practice 20 minutes of yoga asanas, 20 minutes of pranayama (yogic breathing), and 20 minutes of meditation to help me reduce stress and focus better.”

10. Developing relationships Man is a social animal, and it is important to develop relationships by spending quality time with loved ones. For Dr Mittal, that involves trying to take out at least an hour for his family every day, and meeting friends at least once a week for community service or other social activities. “Strong social connections are every bit as important for good health as proper nutrition and exercise,” he noted.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.