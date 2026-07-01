Neurosurgeon reveals what every doctor wishes patients knew before it’s too late

Every year, National Doctors’ Day is observed on July 1 to recognise the role that medical practitioners play in shaping a healthy society. National Doctors' Day is observed on July 1 every year. (Pexel)

Speaking with HT Lifestyle on the occasion, Dr Anurag Saxena, Cluster Head Delhi / NCR - Department of Neurosurgery and Consultant Spine Surgeon, Manipal Hospital Dwarka, New Delhi, shared three things that doctors wish their patients would be aware of to help them do their job better.

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“Every consultation with a patient is more than just giving a prescription; it is a conversation built on trust, compassion, and a shared goal of better health. While doctors are often recognised for treating illness, a significant part of their role lies in helping people prevent disease, recognise warning signs early, and make informed decisions about their well-being,” he noted.

According to Dr Saxena, good health is shaped by the choices we make every day. A balanced diet, regular physical activity, adequate sleep, stress management, and avoiding tobacco and excessive alcohol are not merely lifestyle recommendations; they are powerful tools that reduce the risk of conditions like diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, stroke, and several neurological disorders.

The three things that the neurosurgeon wishes people to know before it is too late are as follows.