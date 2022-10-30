New Omicron subvariants spreading fast; foods you must eat to boost immunity

A string of new Omicron subvariants have entered India and have been the cause of rising Coronavirus infections in various parts of the world including US and Singapore. XBB (the recombinant of BA.2.75 and BJ.1), BQ.1 and BQ.1.1, BF.7 are among the latest Omicron strains that are resistant to antibody treatment and causing significant jump in Covid cases. Children, elderly, those suffering from chronic diseases and ones with low immunity should especially be careful in wake of the spread of these highly-infectious strains. (Also read: Covid to pneumonia; 8 common causes behind your persistent low-grade fever)

The symptoms of the latest strains are mild and most of the people infected or re-infected with them are recovering at home, with only few needing hospitalisation. However, as the winters approach, experts say the possibility of a fresh wave of Covid infections is highly likely. Apart from taking booster shots or completing your Covid vaccinations, one should also improve their diet to boost immunity and stay healthy overall, so as to avoid getting infected by Omicron or its subvariants.

"In the present situation, everyone needs to focus more to boost the immune system in a holistic way continuously to fight against Covid-19 pandemic, especially amid the emergence of new Omicron variants. One of the best ways is to maintain a healthy nutritional status and doing a mindful eating. Focus on immune boosting nutrients like protein, omega-3 fatty acids, zinc, Vitamin C, A, E and D," says Haripriya. N, Executive Nutritionist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Chennai, OMR branch.

Haripriya. N also suggests top foods that help kick-start and run your immune system in best way to fight against the new variant.

1. Egg

Egg (Unsplash)

Egg is called a white protein gold as it contains both healthy fats and vitamins from yolk and essential amino acids from egg white. Eggs and their nutritive qualities are known to regulate the inflammation and modulate immunity.

How to consume

Consuming a boiled egg per day (60-65g) could provide energy, essential amino acids, iron, calcium, phosphorus, zinc, potassium, magnesium and sodium, riboflavin, niacin and thiamine, Vitamin A, B12 and the list goes on.

This can be a good snack for pregnant women and lactating mothers who need nutrients to support their health as well as that of their unborn or new-born baby. For children, eggs can be a go-to snack or can be added in the breakfast to kick-start their day in a healthier way.

2. Walnuts

Walnuts: They contain omega-3 fatty acids and they tend to improve the motility of your sperms. (Unsplash)

Apart from the known fact that they are rich in essential fatty acids like omega-3, walnuts contain a variety of other bioactive compounds such as Vitamin E and polyphenols. Walnuts have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory bioactivity and several studies have talked about the potential role of walnuts against disease initiation and progression, including cancer, cardiovascular and neurodegenerative diseases.

Walnuts are packed with vitamin E, B6, folic acid, zinc, copper, manganese, ellagic acid- antioxidant, catechin, melatonin which contributes towards a healthy immune system and deliver other multiple benefits.

How to consume

Incorporating a fistful of walnuts in your daily diet is the best and easiest thing you can do to improve your health. Lactating mothers can include walnuts daily to enhance milk secretion and the quality of milk which improves the infant’s brain development.

3. Turmeric and pepper

Turmeric (Pixabay)

In India, turmeric is commonly called haldi, or manjal. It has anti-inflammatory, choleretic, antimicrobial, and carminative properties.

Studies shows that turmeric is a well-documented treatment for various respiratory conditions (e.g., asthma, bronchial hyperactivity, and allergy), as well as for liver disorders, anorexia, rheumatism, diabetic wounds, runny nose, cough, and sinusitis. Including turmeric in our daily dishes will enhance better digestion as well.

As for pepper, it is native to South India and known as King of Spices. Pepper gets its spicy heat mostly from the piperine compound which is found both in the outer fruit and in the seed. Piperine is the chief chemical constituent responsible for antimicrobial activity. Pepper has various pharmacological properties such as anti-bacterial, ant mycotic, analgesic, and antipyretic, anti-inflammatory, anti-convulsant, CNS depressant, antimutagenic, antioxidant, anti-insecticidal. Black pepper has both pro-inflammatory and anti-inflammatory properties. Piperine increases the absorption of selenium, Vitamin B12, β-carotene, and curcumin, as well as other compounds. Black pepper can be used for many purposes such as pain relief, rheumatism, flu, normal cold etc.

How to consume

Best way to consume is by adding 2 pinches of turmeric and pepper with a glass of milk which boost up the absorption of curcumin, a potent antioxidant to fight against free radicals and reduce inflammation.

4. Guava and goose berry

Guava (Shutterstock)

Guava is amazingly rich in antioxidants, vitamin C, potassium, and fibre. The pulp contains ascorbic acid, carotenoids (lycopene, Beta- carotene) that have antioxidant, anti-hyperglycemic activity, whereas the seeds has glycosides, carotenoids and phenolic compounds that have antimicrobial property.

This remarkable nutrient content gives many health benefits. Vitamin C helps boost immunity levels that prepare your body to fight common infections and pathogens. Guava is rich in vitamin C and is said to contain four times the content of vitamin C found in oranges.

Amla (Indian gooseberry) and its processed products are rich source of vitamin C, phenols, dietary fiber and antioxidants. It also enhances the iron absorption which helps to prevent anemia, especially in pregnant and lactating mothers. Consuming fresh and raw amla possess most nutritional benefits.

5. Seed

Chia seeds (pixabay)

All common seeds like Sunflower, chia, flax, pumpkin, cucumber, Halim seeds etc. have a different composition and are nutrient-dense. These seeds contain sufficient quantities of proteins, fibres, vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, phytosterols, MUFA (mono unsaturated fatty acids) and PUFA (poly unsaturated fatty acids) compounds with recognised benefits for human health. The consumption of nuts and seeds shows benefits for health effects, prevention and/or treatment of risk factors linked to certain chronic diseases, such as glycemic and lipid metabolism, oxidative stress, and inflammation.

Consuming unsalted seeds total 10-15g per day shows beneficial effect on the overall health. It also prevents improper menstrual cycle due to hormonal imbalance, prevents insulin resistance and are good snacking options to curb the cravings.

"A proper and healthy diet can ensure a robust immune system that can resist any onslaught by the virus. Individuals consuming well-balanced diets appear to be safer with better immune systems and lower incidence of chronic diseases and infections. Include all the top foods mentioned above to improve overall wellbeing," says Haripriya. N.

