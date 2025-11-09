Noida IVF expert says excessive coffee may harm women's fertility; suggests safe limit and healthier alternatives

Coffee is one of the common beverages that holds a soft corner in many women's daily routines. A hot cup of coffee efficiently lifts your spirits and gets you ready for the day. The caffeine's energetic kick feels invigorating and keeps exhaustion at bay. But it's critical to cut through the comfort and ask uncomfortable questions, whether coffee is entirely risk-free or not. Coffee consumption affects fertility outcomes. (Picture credit:Adobe Stock)

Dr Monika Gupta, centre head at IVF, Kailash Hospital, Noida, told HT Lifestyle that coffee may impact fertility.

How can coffee influence fertility?

While coffee may seem like the right source for the much-needed jolt of energy in the middle of a work day, when consumed in excess, Dr Gupta warned, it may interfere with the body's delicate hormonal rhythm.

“Excessive coffee intake can affect ovulation, decrease blood supply to the uterus, and disrupt hormonal balance, all of which can make conception more challenging," the IVF expert described the risks. The chances of successful conception reduce.

Dr Gupta further alerted that caffeine increases the stress hormone called cortisol. It then interferes with reproductive function and hormonal balance. This means coffee may slow down your fertility journey, especially for those trying to conceive.

What is the upper limit? Dr Gupta narrowed it down, saying, “A woman may take longer to conceive if she consumes more than 300 mg of caffeine per day, which is equivalent to three or more cups of coffee. ” When you cross this threshold, then the caffeine begins to disrupt the body's natural hormonal balance. This is why moderation is essential.

What is the safe limit?

Instead of relying solely on coffee, consider non-caffeinated drinks like herbal tea. (Picture credit: Shutterstock)

While there's no requirement for a blanket ban, Dr Gupta did insist on adhering to the rule of moderation.

She suggested a safe limit along with other non-caffeine alternatives: “Limiting caffeine intake to under 200 mg per day, staying hydrated, and occasionally switching to herbal teas can help.”

You don't entirely give up your favourite drink; just a bit of caution is needed. This means cutting down how many cups you have in a day, while adding other energetic, non-caffeinated options to your list.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.