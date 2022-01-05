Nutritionist on how to manage stress in a healthy way

Stress has become an integral part of modern life and while it can impact us in a number of ways, how we cope with it can also affect our health.

While some of us indulge in junk food to find temporary solace or isolate ourselves from the world to keep our negative emotions in check, others adopt healthier coping mechanisms and handle stress more effectively.

Emotional eating can make us pile up calories and lead to digestive issues and staying inactive for longer periods of time could invite a number of sedentary lifestyle diseases like diabetes, high blood pressure and obesity.

A nutritionist took to Instagram to share how our coping mechanism in times of distress can play a big role in our overall health.

"Did you know that coping mechanism also plays a crucial part in our healthy lifestyle? There are certain things which make us happy so once we are super-stressed about work or personal issues, we try to do certain things that make us happy. But that happiness is very temporary," says nutritionist Azera Khan in her Instagram video.

She says that if your coping mechanism is sleeping entire day, eating a lot of junk and then feeling bad all over again, then these negative mechanisms are not serving our body.

Khan advises her followers to replace these negative coping mechanisms with positive ones.

"Go out for a run, have clean eating, talk to your friends which make you feel happy. This is going to give you enough dopamine to start working on yourself all over again," she says.

Doing some physical activity, going for a walk, yoga and breathing exercises are some of the things we should do for better physical and mental health. Over the time, dealing with stress in a healthy way will become a lifelong habit.