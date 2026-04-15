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Nutritionist shares ‘lazy drink’ recipe for 10x hydration during summer heat

Know how to beat the heat with the help of this drink, which increases your hydration substantially. 

Updated on: Apr 15, 2026 07:32 pm IST
By Adrija Dey
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Proper hydration is one of the saviours during summer, especially with soaring temperatures and brutal heat. When the body's hydration level dips, you become more vulnerable to heat-related issues, from migraines to heat exhaustion. While water is a primary source of hydration, sometimes you may need something else, something more potent to boost hydration levels.ALSO READ: Nutritionist reveals 3 health benefits of drinking black coffee: ‘Improves your brain power…’

In summer season, you need something more than regular water!(Picture credit: Freepik )

Shalini Sudhakar, a nutritionist, shared the recipe of a summer drink that gives a 10x hydration boost. The hero ingredient for this drink is basil seeds.

Hero ingredient- basil seeds

“For this kind of heat in summer, only water is not enough; you need 10 times more hydration. Basic seed brings 10 x more hydration- they trap 15 times more water and are highly cooling to the body,” she said.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Adrija Dey

Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.

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Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
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