Oncologist warns oral cancer is not just a smoker's disease, shares 6 warning signs you should watch out for

When people think of oral cancer, smoking is often the first risk factor that comes to mind. While tobacco use remains one of the leading causes, oral cancer is not limited to smokers alone. Many people who have never smoked can also develop the disease due to a range of other factors, including chewing tobacco, excessive alcohol consumption, viral infections, poor oral hygiene, unhealthy lifestyle habits, and certain environmental exposures.

Regular check-ups can help with early detection of oral cancer.(Pexel)

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Understanding these lesser-known risks is crucial, as early awareness can play a key role in prevention and timely diagnosis. HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Ankur Nandan Varshney, senior consultant medical oncologist at Medanta Hospital, Noida, who highlights, “Many patients come with the belief that if they have never smoked, they cannot develop oral cancer. This misconception can sometimes delay diagnosis because people do not recognise their symptoms as potential warning signs.”

Oral cancer is not only a smoker’s disease

According to Dr Varshney, smoking significantly increases the risk of oral cancer, but it is not the only cause. He explains, “People who do not smoke can still develop oral cancer due to multiple factors. In India, habits such as chewing tobacco, gutka, and other smokeless tobacco products remain major concerns. Additionally, prolonged exposure to certain irritants, alcohol use, poor nutrition, and infections like human papillomavirus (HPV) can also play a role in increasing risk.”

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{{^usCountry}} The oncologist outlines the following causes that can contribute to oral cancer and should not be ignored: 1. Tobacco in any form can be harmful {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The oncologist outlines the following causes that can contribute to oral cancer and should not be ignored: 1. Tobacco in any form can be harmful {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Many people consider chewing tobacco or using gutka less harmful than smoking, but this is a dangerous misconception. Smokeless tobacco exposes the mouth tissues to cancer-causing substances and is strongly linked with oral cancers. Dr Varshney notes, “People often focus only on cigarettes, but tobacco in any form can damage cells in the mouth. Avoiding all forms of tobacco is one of the most important steps towards prevention.” 2. Persistent mouth ulcers need attention {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Many people consider chewing tobacco or using gutka less harmful than smoking, but this is a dangerous misconception. Smokeless tobacco exposes the mouth tissues to cancer-causing substances and is strongly linked with oral cancers. Dr Varshney notes, “People often focus only on cigarettes, but tobacco in any form can damage cells in the mouth. Avoiding all forms of tobacco is one of the most important steps towards prevention.” 2. Persistent mouth ulcers need attention {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A mouth ulcer that does not heal within a few weeks should not be ignored, especially if it keeps returning or is associated with pain, bleeding, or changes in appearance. The oncologist highlights that many people assume it is due to stress, spicy food, or accidental injury. While most ulcers are harmless, persistent changes require evaluation to rule out serious causes. 3. White or red patches in the mouth should not be overlooked {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A mouth ulcer that does not heal within a few weeks should not be ignored, especially if it keeps returning or is associated with pain, bleeding, or changes in appearance. The oncologist highlights that many people assume it is due to stress, spicy food, or accidental injury. While most ulcers are harmless, persistent changes require evaluation to rule out serious causes. 3. White or red patches in the mouth should not be overlooked {{/usCountry}}

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According to Dr Varshney, “Unusual patches, thickened areas, or changes in the colour of the oral lining may sometimes indicate early changes in the tissues. Regular self-awareness and dental check-ups can help identify suspicious changes before they progress.”

Unexplained voice changes, difficulty swallowing and jaw problems can be warning signs of oral cancer. (Unsplash)

4. Voice changes, difficulty swallowing or jaw problems can be warning signs

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Symptoms such as unexplained difficulty swallowing, persistent throat discomfort, changes in voice, numbness in the mouth, or difficulty moving the jaw should be evaluated if they continue. “These symptoms may occur due to several reasons, but persistent problems should not be self-treated for months without finding the cause,” notes the oncologist.

5. HPV and oral cancer: an emerging concern

Dr Varshney also highlights the growing concern surrounding the human papillomavirus (HPV). While HPV is most commonly associated with cervical cancer, certain high-risk strains of the virus have also been linked to cancers of the mouth and throat, including oral cancer. The expert emphasises that greater awareness about HPV, timely vaccination, safe practices, and regular health check-ups can play an important role in reducing the risk of HPV-related cancers.

6. Lifestyle choices matter in prevention

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Reducing cancer risk involves more than avoiding tobacco. The oncologist advises, “Maintaining good oral hygiene, limiting alcohol consumption, eating a balanced diet, staying physically active, and addressing long-standing dental issues are important preventive measures. People should also avoid ignoring symptoms simply because they feel healthy or do not have traditional risk factors.”

Early detection can make a difference

One of the biggest challenges with oral cancer is delayed diagnosis. Many cases are detected when symptoms become severe, even though earlier signs may have appeared months before. This is why awareness is crucial – it is not about creating fear; it is about understanding risks and taking timely action. Dr Vashney stresses that the belief that “it cannot happen to me because I never smoked” can sometimes prevent people from seeking help when they need it.

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Paying attention to the body’s signals and maintaining regular health check-ups can make a meaningful difference. He concludes, “Early detection remains one of the strongest tools in cancer care. Any unusual change in the mouth that persists should be checked by a healthcare professional rather than being ignored.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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