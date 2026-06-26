Ophthalmologist explains why conjunctivitis cases rise in monsoon and how to protect your eyes

Conjunctivitis, more commonly known as pink eye disease, is a common eye condition that is often considered trivial. However, the disease has the potential to spread rapidly and cause severe, even permanent damage to the eyes, according to Dr Kuntal Shah, ophthalmologist and eye surgeon at Drashya Eye Hospital, Vadodara.

Conjunctivitis case rise in the rainy seasons. (Pexel)

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Speaking with HT Lifestyle, Dr Shah shared why we see a rise in the number of conjunctivitis cases in monsoon, what the recognising symptoms are, and what can be done about it.

Why do conjunctivitis cases rise in the monsoon?

Explaining the increase in the number of conjunctivitis cases in the monsoon, Dr Shah stated, “The season is favourable for an individual to contract conjunctivitis because of the high level of humidity in the air, and the presence of various viruses and bacteria all around.”

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{{^usCountry}} Conjunctivitis is a term that covers the various inflammations or irritations to the conjunctiva - the transparent membrane that covers the outer layer of the eyeball and inner lining of the eyelid. It can be both viral or bacterial in origin, and might also be because of an allergy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Conjunctivitis is a term that covers the various inflammations or irritations to the conjunctiva - the transparent membrane that covers the outer layer of the eyeball and inner lining of the eyelid. It can be both viral or bacterial in origin, and might also be because of an allergy. {{/usCountry}}

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The disease is also highly infectious and likely to spread by contact with infected persons, and sharing of personal items such as handkerchiefs.

Symptoms of conjunctivitis

Pink eye can present differently depending on its cause, shared Dr Shah. However, the most common signs include:

Redness in one or both eyes

Excessive watering or discharge

Swollen eyelids

Burning or gritty sensation

Itching, especially in allergic conjunctivitis

Sensitivity to light

Blurred vision

Occasional eye pain

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Patients do not necessarily show all the symptoms. Dr Shah therefore suggested not to ignore persistent redness and irritation of the eye.

Preventive measures for conjunctivitis

Keeping hands away from the eyes lowers the risk of conjunctivitis.

According to Dr Shah, the best way to prevent conjunctivitis is to maintain personal hygiene. Some ways in which that can be done are listed as follows.

Avoid touching or rubbing the eyes

Wash your hands frequently

Avoid sharing towels

Avoid sharing eye makeup

Use protective lenses while riding two-wheelers

Avoid contact lenses if the eyes get red or feel itchy

Steps to take after developing conjunctivitis

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If an individual gets infected with conjunctivitis or notices some of the symptoms of the condition, the best thing to do is to avoid rubbing the eye. Instead, they can put an ice pack on the shut eyelids and keep their surroundings clean, noted Dr Shah.

“If there is any secretion in the eyes, use a cotton ball or a disposable tissue to wipe your eyes. Individuals suffering from infectious conjunctivitis must not wear their contact lenses till the time they are cured of the disease,” shared the ophthalmologist.

“Although mild symptoms can be treated through appropriate measures, some specific symptoms require emergency medical care,” he noted. Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:

Redness, secretion and irritation of the eyes for three days

Blurring of vision

Pain

Sensitivity to light

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.